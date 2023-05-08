S&P/TSX Composite Index gains on tech and battery metals, US markets mixed





Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Monday, led by gains in technology and battery metals, while U.S. markets were mixed. Markets were in “wait-and-see mode” on Monday ahead of key economic data expected later in the week, said Craig Fehr, investment strategist at Edward Jones. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 43.12 points to 20,585.15. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55.69 points to 33,618.69. The S&P 500 index rose 1.87 points to 4,138.12, while the Nasdaq composite rose 21.50 points to 12,256.92. Last week’s volatile market was fueled by the Federal Reserve’s latest announcement as well as employment reports from the United States and Canada, Fehr noted. The spotlight this week is U.S. inflation data to be released on Wednesday, he said. The story continues under the ad Between that and Canada’s next look at inflation data to be released on May 16, investors will soon have the “full picture of inflation,” Fehr said. Much hinges on inflation data, as has been the case for many additional economic data releases as markets remain focused on the macro, he said. With the Federal Reserve changing its tone and indicating it is open to a break in rates with the right data, markets expect a slight moderation in inflation but will also be watching the underlying drivers of the numbers, a- he declared; auto prices, housing prices and basic service prices will be of particular interest. “Services have been the strongest and stickiest part of inflationary pressures for a while,” Fehr said. The most recent labor market data showed he remains incredibly healthy, but some softness is starting to show, Fehr said. trendy now Canada expels Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted Conservative MP

Alberta is on fire: Wildfire situation Monday and where to find evacuation alerts “The Bank of Canada has already gone on the sidelines. Markets are eyeing the Fed to do the same as early as next month, and so much depends on inflation continuing to slow,” he said. Meanwhile, earnings so far in the United States and Canada have been slightly better than expected, Fehr said, leaving investors cautiously optimistic _ with the emphasis on caution. “I think we’re going to have to work our way through some of those additional risks, earnings being one of them, before we see the markets have any real confidence that the recovery is going to…be underway.” , did he declare. The story continues under the ad The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.88 cents US against 74.48 cents US on Friday. The June crude contract rose US$1.82 to US$73.16 per barrel and the June natural gas contract rose 10 cents to US$2.24 per mmBTU. The June gold contract was up US$8.40 at US$2,033.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$3.93 per pound.

