Employers: Deadline for physical inspection of Form I-9 is August 30, 2023





LawFlash

May 08, 2023

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on May 4, 2023 that employers will have until August 30, 2023 to complete the physical inspection of employment documents. identity and employment eligibility for any employee whose Form I-9 has been completed virtually in accordance with the COVID-19 era temporary flexibility provisions. Background In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, ICE announced a temporary deferral of the requirement for employers to conduct in-person reviews of original employee identity and work authorization documents. Instead, employers were allowed to review documents virtually or in hardcopy, with the hope that a physical inspection would take place when normal operations resumed. As hybrid employment became more common, DHS/ICE changed the rule to require an in-person review once affected employees began “non-remote employment on a regular, consistent, or predictable basis.” DHS and ICE announced in October 2022 that the flexibility provisions would end on July 31, 2023. US President Joseph Biden officially ended the national COVID-19 emergency on April 11, 2023 and the health emergency public will end on May 11, 2023. DHS/ICE Announcement The May 4 announcement clarifies that with the end of the flexibility provisions on July 31, 2023, employers will have until August 30, 2023 to complete all required physical examinations of identity and employment eligibility documents for individuals (1) hired on or after March 20, 2020 and (2) whose identification and work eligibility documents were reviewed virtually or remotely depending on the flexibility arrangements. After completing the physical examination of documentation, employers should write “documents physically examined” with the date of the examination in Section 2: Additional Information on the Form I-9 or in Section 3, as applicable. Considerations for employers The guidelines assume that the same employer representative who reviewed the documents remotely will also conduct the document review in person. However, if the person who virtually reviewed the document(s) is not the person performing the physical inspection, DHS previously advised the employer representative performing the physical inspection to complete a new Section 2 of Form I -9 and attach it to the completion of the remote inspection form I-9.

A document that has expired in time since its virtual presentation can still be physically examined and verified; however, employers should distinguish between expired List A or List C documents that do not require re-verification of employment eligibility from those that do. Physical examination and reverification are separate processes and obligations.

Employees may no longer possess documents that were submitted for remote review. In this case, DHS has previously advised that if it is not possible to fit all of the new information into the “additional information” box, then it is acceptable to complete a new Section 2, with signature, and attach the new section 2 to the original. Section 2, with a brief explanation in the “additional information” box.

In some cases, the employee will work remotely and not in close proximity to the employer. Such a situation may require the services of an authorized representative to complete Section 2. Any person other than the employee may act as an authorized representative. Once Section 2 is completed by an authorized representative, the employer should review the form to ensure that it is free of errors, as the employer is responsible for any insufficient documentation in the Form I-9 completed by the authorized representative. Morgan Lewis will continue to monitor development in this area and post updates as necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2023/05/employers-form-i-9-physical-inspection-compliance-deadline-is-august-30-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos