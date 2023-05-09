Stock market today: Wall Street stabilizes as banks stabilize

NEW YORK Wall Street was flat on Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the markets’ biggest worries, including how inflation remains stubbornly high across the economy.

The S&P 500 edged up 1.87, or less than 0.1%, to 4,138.12 after its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 55.69 points, or 0.2%, to 33,618.69, while the Nasdaq composite added 21.50, or 0.2%, to 12,256.92.

Along with a strong US jobs read, which eased worries about a possible recession but raised worries about high inflation, the past week has been dominated by concerns about small and medium banks.

PacWest Bancorp rose 3.6% to recover some of its 43% plunge last week. It said Friday night that it was cutting its dividend to help it bolster its financial strength. Several other small and medium-sized banks also rose, including a 0.6% rise for Western Alliance Bancorp.

They have come under heavy pressure as Wall Street searches for the next weak link after three U.S. bank failures since March. Burdened by much higher interest rates, small and medium-sized banks are scrambling to assure Wall Street that their deposits are safe and that they are unlikely to see a sudden exodus, similar to the races that toppled the Silicon Valley Bank and others.