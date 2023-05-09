Stock Market Today: Wall Street Stabilizes, Bank Stocks Rise | national company

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street remains relatively stable after experiencing its worst week in nearly two months as shares of several battered banks rally. The S&P 500 and Dow were little changed and the Nasdaq composite was barely lower on Monday morning. Along with a good reading on US jobs, which eased worries about a recession but also raised concerns about inflation, the past week was dominated by fears about small and medium banks. PacWest Bancorp jumped 22% to recoup some of its steep decline last week. PacWest said Friday night it was cutting its dividend to help bolster its financial strength.

Wall Street spiked higher on Monday morning as markets brace for another busy week of earnings and two inflation reports from the US government, while monitoring the regional banking crisis.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures and S&P 500 futures each rose about 0.2% before the bell.

Companies this earnings season have largely reported better-than-expected results, breathing some optimism into a generally bleak economic outlook. Stubborn inflation, war in Ukraine and the recent collapse of three regional banks have combined to paint a grim economic outlook, with many experts expecting a recession later this year or early this year. next.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp jumped about 35% in premarket trading on Monday, after Friday’s gain of more than 80%. Shares of PacWest lost nearly half their value last week ahead of Friday’s turnaround as concern persisted over the stability of smaller banks amid the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike. Shares of Western Alliance, which also took a hit last week, were up more than 15% before the bell.

PacWest’s share is still about 75% lower than it was before the bank meltdown began in mid-March. Shares of Western Alliance have fallen about 64% over the same period.

Meat producer Tyson Foods, owner of the Jimmy Dean and Ball Park brands, posted its first quarterly loss since the Great Recession and its shares fell more than 9% in premarket trading on Monday.

Also this week, PayPal, Under Armour, Rivian, Wendy’s and The Walt Disney Co. are among many companies due to release their quarterly results.

The government releases its monthly consumer inflation report on Wednesday, followed by its wholesale inflation report on Thursday. Both reports are closely watched by analysts and investors, but especially by the Federal Reserve, which has been raising interest rates for more than a year to combat high inflation for four decades.

A report released on Friday showed accelerated hiring in the economy as a whole by much more than expected last month. The government’s jobs report also showed that workers had won bigger-than-expected pay rises.

These trends have helped to allay fears that a recession looms, even as time is running out to reach an agreement on the US public debt ceiling, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

But anxiety is mounting early this time and kicked into high gear last week after Secretary Yellen warned a default could occur as early as June 1, he said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday there were no good options for the United States to avoid economic calamity if Congress failed to raise the nation’s borrowing limit from 31,381 billions of dollars in the coming weeks.

The government would run out of funds to pay its obligations, she said in an interview on ABCs This Week,

And it is widely believed that financial and economic chaos would ensue,” Yellen said.

She did not rule out President Joe Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avoid a first-ever federal default. If the government cannot borrow money to keep paying its bills for an extended period, there could be millions of job losses, business bankruptcies, meltdowns piling up in financial markets and lasting economic difficulties.

Strong US jobs data added to fears that persistently high inflation could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further, adding pressure on an already slowing economy.

The Fed announced on Wednesday it was not sure of its next move after raising its benchmark rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. Many traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in June, which would be the first time this has happened in over a year.

High interest rates have already caused cracks in the american banking system. Last week, regulators seized First Republic Bank, which became the third failure of a major US bank to be affected since March.

The turmoil in the sector has increased uncertainty, because if banks reduce their lending, like rate increases this could further stifle the economy.

At noon in Europe, the German DAX rose 0.2%, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3%. Markets in Britain were closed for a holiday.

On Monday in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% to 28,949.88.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.2% to 20,297.03 and the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.8% to 3,395.00. South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.5% to 2,513.21, while the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% in Sydney to 7,276.50.

Indias Sensex gained 1.2% and Taiwans Taiex gained 0.5%.

In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.94 to $73.28 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.78 on Friday to $71.34 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international price standard, added $1.83 to $77.13 a barrel.

The dollar fell from 134.88 yen to 135.16 Japanese yen. The euro fell from $1.1023 to $1.1036.

Late Thursday, Apple was the latest company to report earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts. Wall Street’s most valuable stock rose nearly 5% on Friday, helping to lift the S&P 500 1.8%. Dow Jones Industrials gained 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2%.

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.