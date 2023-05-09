Wall Street stabilizes as banks stabilize





NEW YORK Wall Street was flat on Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the markets’ biggest worries, including how inflation remains stubbornly high across the economy.











The S&P 500 edged up 1.87, or less than 0.1%, to 4,138.12 after its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 55.69 points, or 0.2%, to 33,618.69, while the Nasdaq composite added 21.50, or 0.2%, to 12,256.92. Besides a strong reading on US jobs, which eased worries about a possible recession but raised worries about high inflation, the past week was dominated by fears about small and medium banks. PacWest Bancorp rose 3.6% to recover some of its 43% plunge last week. It said Friday night that it was cutting its dividend to help it bolster its financial strength. Several other small and medium-sized banks also rose, including a 0.6% rise for Western Alliance Bancorp. People also read… They have come under heavy pressure as Wall Street searches for the next weak link after three U.S. bank failures since March. Burdened by much higher interest rates, small and medium-sized banks are scrambling to assure Wall Street that their deposits are safe and that they are unlikely to see a sudden exodus, similar to the races that toppled the Silicon Valley Bank and others. The biggest concern for markets is that any turmoil could cause banks to cut lending. This could in turn increase the risk of a recession that many investors already consider very likely. A Federal Reserve report showed on Monday that many banks tightened their lending standards in the first three months of the year. Moreover, the survey suggested that banks widely expect to raise their standards during 2023. Among the reasons given by some small and medium-sized banks for the forecast were a desire to take less risk and concerns concerning deposit outflows. On Monday, Wall Street was weighed down by shares of companies that posted worse-than-expected results for the last quarter. Tyson Foods fell 16.4% after posting a loss, instead of the profit analysts had expected. His earnings also fell short of expectations. So far this earnings season, the trend has been to beat analysts’ forecasts. Apple was the highlight of the past week, and its better-than-expected report helped the market tremendously as its stock is the largest on Wall Street and has the most weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes. Six Flags Entertainment jumped 18.6% on Monday after reporting a loss that was not as severe as analysts had expected. He also said attendance was improving. 3D printers will serve us dinner.Israel’s Steakholder Foods has partnered with Singapore-based Umami Meats to 3D print the very first… Taking out the trash is a horrible chore even at the best of times, but for this principal of a West Virginia school, it nearly ended in… A teenager narrowly missed hitting a cop in a high-speed accident in Virginia. See you Tony Spitz has the details. Hollywood film and TV screenwriters went on strike Tuesday, shutting down late-night TV shows and taking their demands for higher pay for t… The security of your phone is important, which is why your manufacturer constantly asks you to update your phone. But these updates are so… The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it would deploy more troops to help provide security at the US-Mexico border, as officials fear an increase in the number of migrants. In a few billion years, our Sun will explode, but in doing so, it will actually expand and engulf several planets. But at the same time … Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

