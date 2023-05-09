The Nomad team will open the grand Queen’s Brewery in the old Melbourne Stock Exchange; Maurice Terzini opens Purple Pit dive bar in Melbourne CBD

The ornate former stock exchange of Cathedral Room is being transformed into a French restaurant with a secret eight-seat bar. And soon in the same complex: a five-star dive bar by Maurice Terzini. To safeguard You have reached your maximum number of saved items. Remove items from your saved list to add more. Save this article for later Add items to your saved list and return to it at any time. Got it

The two-city team that brought Nomad restaurants to Melbourne and Sydney is writing a new chapter in Marvelous Melbourne’s history, opening a French brasserie Queen in the iconic 1891 Gothic Revival building at 380 Collins Street. When the Nomad Teams project opens in August, the 150-seat restaurant will occupy the elaborate Cathedral Room, emblematic of Melbourne’s 19th-century gold-fueled wealth and prestige. Co-owners Nomad Rebecca and Al Yazbek, Executive Chef Jacqueline Challinor and Executive Chef Brendan Katich (Nomad Melbourne) in the Cathedral room. Samantha Schultz Breathtakingly grand, the site was once the main trading floor of the Melbourne Stock Exchange. In disrepair after being unused for the past 20 years, her restoration has been a key part of Queen & Collins’ development. It was very difficult to design this heritage space because we cannot touch the [building] envelope at all, says Nomad co-owner Rebecca Yazbek. I think of what I was doing as inserting a cocoon that showcases history and grandeur but also envelops dinner.

Melbourne is rightly in love with its history, you haven’t torn it all down like Sydney did and we hope to add a layer of fun to this important site so people can enjoy the detail of the space. Acoustics were a particular challenge: the neo-Gothic interior features limestone walls, mosaics, granite columns and vaulted stone ceilings. They used sound deadening wood to wrap the space and raise the floor. Unlike Nomad in Flinders Lane, Reines’ kitchen will be hidden. It’s a bit old-school: We had an elegant dining room and the duck legs will paddle around unseen, says Yazbek. We also want to bring fun and conviviality. Will also be hidden The streeta secret eight-seat bar with black-stained woodwork, black terrazzo flooring and a wine cellar.

Executive Chef Jacqueline Challinor relishes the possibilities on the menu, especially from a wood-burning fireplace twice the size of the one she uses at Nomad. It’s quite breathtaking to walk in and imagine what we’re going to create, she says. The menu will be inspired by those French classics we know and love, but I’m aiming for elegance, understatement, sharpness and cleanliness, with a menu that works for sharing but also for those who want their own plate of food . Challinor plans to spend a week driving around the Mornington Peninsula connecting with local suppliers. I want to focus on the big Victorian producers, she says. It’s quite breathtaking to walk in and imagine what we’re going to create. Jacqueline Challinor A 10-meter bar will be reserved for walk-ins and there are eight seats in a dedicated oyster bar, where chefs will scale to order.

The restaurant’s theater will span a cheese cart and occasional rounds of tables. This dining room is going to require a bit of a show, says Challinor. Maybe make a beautifully grilled whole fish served in style at the table. The desserts will be classic. There’s something to be said for a beautifully executed creme brulee, says Challinor. We can do everything on the details and the art form. Challinor will work on the menu with head chef Brendan Katich, currently at Nomad Melbourne. The group’s wine director, Ged Bellis, is working on a menu that will lean towards French and American. We will have the largest and most exclusive American wine list in the country, he says. Reine et La Rue will open at 380 Collins Street, Melbourne, in August. In the same complex, and also planned for winter opening, is purple pit, a Maurice Terzini Icebergs bar and Dean Joe Jones drinks. The couple worked together in 2022 to bring the short-lived Cucina Povera to life.

It will be a five-star dive bar where the inspiration of sleek hotel bars is deconstructed but maintained through drinks, art, food and service, says Terzini. Purple Pit will be in the basement below ANZ Bank at 388 Collins Street, part of the same Queen & Collins development.

