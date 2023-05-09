Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as banks stabilize | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street drifts Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the market’s biggest worries, including how inflation remains stubbornly high across the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% in afternoon trade, coming off its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 46 points, or 0.1%, at 33,627 as of 3:01 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.

Along with a strong US jobs read, which eased worries about a possible recession but raised worries about high inflation, the past week has been dominated by concerns about small and medium banks. They stabilized on Monday.

PacWest Bancorp rose 5.8% to recover some of its steep 43% drop last week. It said Friday night that it was cutting its dividend to help it bolster its financial strength. Several other small and medium-sized banks also made progress. Western Alliance Bancorp was up 3.1% after falling from a bigger gain in the morning.

They have come under heavy pressure as Wall Street searches for the next weak link after the failures of three US banks since March. Weighed down by much higher interest rates, banks are scrambling to assure Wall Street that their deposits are safe and that they are not at risk of seeing a sudden exodus, similar to the races that toppled Silicon Valley Bank. and others.

The biggest concern for markets is that any turmoil for banks could cause them to cut lending. This in turn could mean companies have fewer opportunities to grow and households face increased financial pressure, raising the risk of a recession that many investors already see as very likely.

Banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the wake of bank failures, according to a report released Monday by the Federal Reserve.

Stocks of companies that have weighed on Wall Street posted worse-than-expected results for the latest quarter.

Tyson Foods fell 16.1% after posting a loss, instead of the profit that analysts had expected. His earnings also fell short of expectations.

Catalent fell 24.1% after delaying the release of its results for the last quarter. The company said it found potential non-cash adjustments related to one of its facilities in Bloomington, Indiana, which needs more time to be reviewed.

So far this earnings season, the trend has been to beat analysts’ forecasts. Apple was the highlight of the past week, and its better-than-expected report helped the market tremendously as its stock is the largest on Wall Street and has the most weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Six Flags Entertainment jumped 19.7% on Monday after reporting a loss that was not as severe as analysts had expected. He also said attendance was improving.

Expectations were, however, quite low overall, given high interest rates and a slowing economy. Like Apple, S&P 500 companies are on track to report lower earnings in the final quarter from a year earlier. Nearly 80% of companies in the index have reported, and they are on course to fall 2.2%, versus an expected 6.7% drop, according to FactSet.

Encouragingly, more companies than usual offered forecasts of future earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The ratio of such pre-announcements is at its highest level in two years, equity strategist Savita Subramanian said in a report by BofA Global Research, and analysts expect earnings growth to resume in the third quarter of This year.

This helped stabilize stocks despite all the concerns over much higher interest rates. The S&P 500 has been hovering roughly in place since early April. It hasn’t posted a weekly gain or loss of at least 1% since March, its longest stretch in nearly two years, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, at Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade. .

The Federal Reserve catapulted its reference interest rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of last year, in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates do this by slowing the economy and hurting investment prices, which could cause a recession if they stay too high for too long.

The Fed said last week it was unsure of its next move as large swathes of the economy showed sharp slowdowns, but the labor market remained largely resilient.

The threat of a US government default on its debt is also weighing on the economy. If Congress does not authorize the federal government to increase its maximum borrowing limit, a default could occur as early as June 1.

Such an event would rock financial markets as US Treasuries are considered the safest possible investment in the world. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on ABCs This Week on Sunday that there are no good options for the United States to avoid economic calamity if Congress fails to raise the nation’s borrowing limit by $31.381 trillion within weeks of come.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.51% from 3.44% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury, which is moving more on Fed action expectations, fell from 3.92% to 3.98%.

Later this week, the US government will provide the latest monthly updates on consumer and wholesale inflation. Earnings reports will also arrive from Duke Energy, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.