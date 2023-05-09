Household spending drops in April





Motor vehicle spending intentions rose sharply by 5.3% as consumers continued to benefit from higher post-Covid imports and inventory. A slight drop in purchases was offset by an increase in car loan applications. Electric vehicles now represent 8% of sales, compared to 1.1% a year ago. Higher utility bills have seen utility spending continue to climb, up 7% from April last year – the fastest annual growth rate in utility spending since the introduction of the HSI in 2018. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s chief economist, Stephen Halmarick, said the fall in spending in April reflected the rising cost of living for Australians, while the number of public holidays also had an impact on the ‘activity. Spending activity continues to moderate in response to the rising cost of living, with annual spending growth falling to 3.7% in April from a peak of 15.2% in August 2022 and well below the inflation rate of 7%. With the RBA again raising interest rates last week to 3.85%, monetary policy is now very tight and we expect the lagged effect of higher interest rates to further weaken consumer spending. households during the year. However, we believe this latest increase will mark the peak of the cash rate and the RBA will begin to cut interest rates later this calendar year as inflation begins to decline towards the 2-3% target range for reserve banks, Halmarick said. The CBA’s economics team predicts a significant reduction in the budget deficit in the 2023-2024 federal budget to be announced later today and measures to support more affordable housing. The CommBank HSI Index combines analysis of ABC payment data (Australia’s largest consumer spending dataset covering approximately 40% of payment transactions), loan application information and publicly available Google Trends search activity data. To access this powerful insight into spending trends, visit: commbank.com.au/hsi

