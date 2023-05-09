Asia shares mixed trade ahead of reports





TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors took a wait-and-see view of the week ahead that is replete with reports of some of the markets’ biggest worries, including stubbornly high inflation in the whole economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% in morning trade to 29,141.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 7,258.80. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,503.80. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3% to 20,241.95, while the Shanghai Composite edged up nearly 0.2% to 3,399.98.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% to 4,138.12, coming off its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 33,618.69 while the Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to 12,256.92. A good read on US jobs, which calmed worries about a possible recession but raised worries about high inflation, and fears about small and medium banks dominated the previous week. Weighed down by much higher interest rates, small and medium-sized banks are scrambling to assure Wall Street that their deposits are safe and unlikely to see a sudden exodus, similar to the races that toppled Silicon Valley Bank. and others. The biggest concern for markets is that any turmoil could cause banks to cut lending. This could in turn increase the risk of a recession that many investors already consider very likely. A report released Monday by the Federal Reserve showed that many banks tightened their lending standards in the first three months of the year. Moreover, the survey suggested that banks widely expect to raise their standards during 2023. Among the reasons given by some small and medium-sized banks for the forecast were a desire to take less risk and concerns concerning deposit outflows. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of last year, in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates do this by slowing the economy and hurting investment prices, which could cause a recession if they stay too high for too long. The Fed said it was unsure of its next move as large swathes of the economy have seen sharp slowdowns, but the labor market remains largely resilient. The threat of a US government default on its debt is also weighing on the economy. Such an event would rock financial markets as US Treasuries are considered the safest possible investment in the world. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told ABCs This Week on Sunday that there are no good options for the United States to avoid economic calamity if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit for nations of 31.381 trillion in the coming weeks. Later this week, the US government will provide the latest monthly updates on consumer and wholesale inflation. Earnings reports will also arrive from Duke Energy, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp.





In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.51% from 3.44% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury, which is moving more on Fed action expectations, fell from 3.92% to 3.99%. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 43 cents to $72.73 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 47 cents to $76.54 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 135.04 yen to 135.08 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0989, down from $1.1008. ___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhregister.com/business/article/stock-market-today-asian-shares-start-week-with-18084954.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos