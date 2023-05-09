Stock Market Today: Global Stocks Fall Ahead of Reports | WWTI





TOKYO (AP) Global stocks mostly fell on Tuesday as investors took a wait-and-see view of the week ahead, including stubbornly high inflation across the economy. Data showing late imports into China dragged down Chinese benchmarks. Oil prices have fallen. The French CAC 40 slipped 0.4% in early trading to 7,412.85. The German DAX edged down 0.1% to 15,938.15. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 7,762.54. US stocks were expected to decline as Dow Jones futures fell 0.3% to 33,599.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% to 4,143.00. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.0% to end at 29,242.82. But other regional benchmarks have fallen. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 7,264.10. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.1% to 2,510.06. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.1% to 19,867.58, after new trade data from China showed a drop in imports. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.1% to 3,357.67. China’s exports rose 8.5% in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand, customs data showed. Exports rose to $295.4 billion from a year earlier, albeit at a slower pace, building on the momentum seen in March data when exports rose 14.8% . But imports shrank at a faster rate, with the total falling 7.9 percent to $205.2 billion from the same period last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday. It was down 1.4% in March. Trade with the United States and the European Union contracted compared to last year. China’s trade surplus in April widened, rising 82.3% from the same period last year. Asian shares traded sideways on Tuesday after U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range, remaining virtually unchanged in volatile trading, as investors reacted to the mixed response to the survey of senior loan officers from the Fed,” said Anderson Alves, analyst at ActivTrades. The survey showed a tightening in credit availability, impacting corporate margins and signaling an impending economic downturn. The biggest concern for markets is that all this turbulence could cause US banks to cut lending. This could in turn increase the risk of a recession that many investors already consider very likely. A report released Monday by the Federal Reserve showed that many banks tightened their lending standards in the first three months of the year. Moreover, the survey suggested that banks widely expect to raise their standards during 2023. Among the reasons given by some small and medium-sized banks for the forecast were a desire to take less risk and concerns concerning deposit outflows. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of last year, in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates do this by slowing the economy and hurting investment prices, which could cause a recession if they stay too high for too long. The Fed said it was unsure of its next move as large swathes of the economy have seen sharp slowdowns, but the labor market remains largely resilient. Later this week, the US government will provide the latest monthly updates on consumer and wholesale inflation. Earnings reports will also arrive from Duke Energy, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp., as well as Toyota Motor Corp. in Japan. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 97 cents to $72.19 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 96 cents to $76.05 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 134.86 Japanese yen from 135.04 yen. The euro traded at $1.0981, down from $1.1008. ___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe in New York contributed to this report.

