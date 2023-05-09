FDA Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill: Shots



For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration is considering allowing women to obtain birth control pills in the United States without a prescription.

“This is a very exciting historic moment for access to contraception,” says Kelly Blanchardwho runs Ibis Reproductive Health, a nonprofit research group.

On Tuesday, the agency convenes a two-day meeting of independent advisers to help him decide what to do. FDA advisers will review the scientific evidence and make a recommendation to the agency, which is expected to make a final decision by the end of the summer.

Eliminating prescriptions would facilitate access

Birth control pills have a long track record. But in the United States, women have always had to get a prescription first to get them, which can make it difficult for many women, says Blanchard.

“It could be someone who doesn’t have a health care provider,” Blanchard says. “It could be the time it would take to get an appointment, the cost to get to that appointment, time off from work, arranging childcare. All of those things really add up.”

Allowing women of all ages to walk into any pharmacy to buy off-the-shelf pills could make a huge difference, especially for less well-off women, she says.

The request concerns a pill that would be sold by Perrigo under the brand name Opill, a so-called progestogen pill that contains only a synthetic version of the hormone progesterone to prevent pregnancy. Most pills also contain estrogen.

Major medical groups, such as the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologistssupport the request.



But groups like Catholic Medical Association are opposed, and not just for religious reasons.

In addition to questioning the safety of making a contraceptive available without a prescription, this group argues that easier access would help sex traffickers and that skipping the requirement to see a doctor would harm health. women in other ways.

“It eliminates the need to see a doctor for young women to see a doctor for the prescription,” says Dr. Timothy Millea, who leads the association’s health policy committee. “It will eliminate screenings for ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections.”

The FDA asks questions

An FDA assessment also raised questions about the possibility of removing a medical professional from the equation. FDA scientists wondered if women would take the pill at the same time every day as they are supposed to, and if women who shouldn’t take the pill because of certain health conditions would know about it.

But supporters dismiss such concerns, arguing that there is plenty of evidence that women can easily deal with them. The pills are available without a prescription in over 100 other countries.

“We think the evidence is pretty clear,” says Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., the president of the AMA. “First, oral contraceptives have been used safely by millions of women in the United States and around the world since the 1960s.”

Also, while regular checkups are important, “they aren’t necessary before initiating or renewing oral contraceptives,” Resneck says.

Resneck and others add that easy access to effective contraception has never been more important, given that access to abortion is increasingly restricted in this country.

“Reproductive rights are under attack,” says Dr. Daniel Grosman, who studies reproductive health issues at the University of California, San Francisco. “Certainly in places where access to abortion has become more restricted, it is essential that people have access to all possible tools to prevent unwanted pregnancy.”

