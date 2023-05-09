London Stock Exchange Group chooses OpenFin to enhance LSEG workspace





THE London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has partnered with OpenEnd, the operating system for business productivity. This partnership will see LSEG migrate “LSEG Workspace” to take advantage of OpenFins technology. LSEG Workspace gives wealth advisors, research analysts, portfolio managers, investment bankers and traders access to key financial data, news, analysis and productivity tools in an intuitive user experience final. Financial market professionals in the sector are currently using the platform. OpenFin provides co-stable container technology with Google Chromium, ensuring that critical security fixes and other Chromium engine enhancements are continuously and seamlessly delivered to end-user workstations. Its installation-free model, designed in collaboration with major financial institutions, guarantees security and stability while enabling agile delivery. OpenFin provides Chromium container and workspace technology to the financial industry. It has now deployed the technology to more than 3,800 banks and purchasing companies. LSEG’s partnership with OpenFin allows the stock exchange and financial information company to make LSEG Workspace more easily deployable and interoperable with thousands of in-house applications developed by banks and buying customers. “Transforming the user experience” Dean BerryGroup Head of Commercial and Banking Solutions at LSEG, explained how OpenFin’s technology could enhance the capabilities of LSEG Workspace. Berry said, “User experience transformation begins with the seamless delivery of LSEG Workspace to customer desktops. Using OpenFin significantly improves our delivery model and end-user experience, leveraging technology already trusted by most global banks and major asset managers. Borre Wessel, head of desktop platform technology at LSEG, also explained. He said, “As technologists, we greatly appreciate OpenFins’ commitment to open web standards and their rigorous process for tracking Google Chromium. We will leverage OpenFin technology to provide a cross-platform LSEG Workspace to both the Windows and Mac devices. AdamTom, CEO of OpenFin Europe, also commented on the partnership and the impact it could have on LSEG. Toms said: “We are delighted to partner with LSEG on their digital transformation journey. We believe the work they do will be truly transformative for our mutual customers and for the industry as a whole. »

