Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles in quiet trading

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks slipped on Wall Street on Tuesday after mixed earnings reports. Several downed banks also fall further after a brief respite from a brutal run.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25 points, or 0.1%, to 33,644 as of 9:58 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.

Paypal Holdings fell 10.6% despite better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Analysts have pointed to his forecast of how much profit he expects to make from every dollar of revenue, which may have disappointed some investors.

Electric carmaker Lucid Group fell 8.4% after reporting a worse-than-expected loss for the last quarter. Other electric vehicle stocks, including Rivian and Nikola, also sank.

Skyworks Solutions fell 6.5% after reporting earnings for the first three months of the year that matched expectations. The semiconductor company’s comments on China’s weak demand for Android phones may have spooked investors.

On the winning side on Wall Street were DaVita and McKesson after each reported a bigger-than-expected profit. DaVita jumped 13%, while McKesson climbed 8.4%.

So far this earnings season, which is approaching its final stretch, the majority of companies have exceeded forecasts for first-quarter results. This is largely because expectations have been set quite low due to a slowing economy and high interest rates. S&P 500 companies are still on track to report a second consecutive quarter of weaker earnings from year-ago levels.

The better-than-expected results provided some support for Wall Street as many other worries weigh on it.

Chief among them is what will happen to the US banking system, which is under pressure following three major bank failures since March. Hurt by much higher interest rates, small and medium banks are scrambling to reassure investors and customers that their deposits are stable and that they won’t risk a sudden exodus of customers.

After finding some stability in the previous two days, shares of regional banks under Wall Street’s highest watch fell again on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp fell 5.7% and Western Alliance Bancorp fell 4.8%.

The next big thing for the market will be Wednesday’s consumer inflation report. Inflation has come down from its peak last summer, but remains stubbornly high. This raised uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s next move.

The central bank has already cut its benchmark interest rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of last year. High rates can stifle inflation, but only by slowing down the economy and drastically affecting investment prices.

Many investors are bracing for a recession to hit later this year due to much higher rates, as well as the possibility of banks cutting lending due to issues in their industry.

Above all of this looms a June 1 deadline. This is when the US government could potentially run out of money to pay its bills unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Congress is widely expected to reach an agreement before this deadline, as the alternative would be widespread damage to the economy and financial markets.

But each day that passes without an agreement raises a little more concern. President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders after U.S. stock markets close on Tuesday.

Concerns about weakening demand drove crude oil down. Inventories also fell in Shanghai, down 2.1%, after a report showed imports to China fell sharply last month.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 3.51%. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, rose to 4.02% from 4.00% on Monday evening.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.