How people are using AI for stock picks

ChatGPT’s popularity has skyrocketed since the AI ​​chatbot went public last fall. Within a few months, it gained more than 100 million users.

He can write haikus, pass the law school admission tests and help you plan your dinner, but can it make you money in the stock market?

It’s a prospect that intrigues many people, according to a new poll from The motley madman.

The investment advisory platform surveyed 2,000 Americans about their interest in using ChatGPT to pick stocks.

Asit Sharma, senior analyst at The Motley Fool, says the practice is already widespread. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino recently spoke with Sharma about the survey and her analysis of the results.

The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Acid Sharma: We found that nearly 50% of Americans have used ChatGPT for stock recommendations. We should say that we didn’t ask really specific questions about how people use ChatGPT. But I can tell you from what we’ve observed interacting with our members that people are using it in all sorts of ways. They ask ChatGPT to give, for example, a list of small cap biotech stocks, or “Hey ChatGPT, tell me about a key risk associated with investing in, say, Nvidia” . Or “Could you tell me some safe stocks to invest in in a choppy market?”

Cute Meghan McCarty: Now, was this a case of people new to stock trading using this as some kind of beginner’s guide or something?

Sharma: So we’re seeing real interest from a wide range of investors. We’re seeing it from people who understand that this could be technology that gives you a more solid answer than just searching Google for a stock question. And we see very sophisticated investors who have been roaming the markets for a long time cutting and pasting, for example, financial statements into ChatGPT and asking for very specific information to see if there is anything they might have missed in their own analysis.

McCarty Cute: You’ve broken down some sort of demographic trends in this regard. Can you tell me about some of the trends that have been identified in this survey?

Sharma: Of course. So, I mentioned it before, 47% of Americans have used ChatGPT for stock advice, which is the almost 50% I referred to. Here’s an interesting one: 77% of high-income Americans have used ChatGPT to try and find stock recommendations. This makes sense to us because we’ve always observed over the years that high-income Americans generally have access to tools before low-income earners, and they also have a bit more free time to test out the latest technologies.

McCarty Cute: Who in the survey was most likely to use this technology and who was a little more skeptical of it?

Sharma: So we found that while 47% have used ChatGPT for stock picking, the number of low earners who have used it is still, I think, lacking. Men are more comfortable with ChatGPT than women. Fifty-one percent of men are more comfortable relying solely on ChatGPT for investment recommendations, compared to 41% of women surveyed who are more deliberate and less likely to jump headlong into an investment trend . Millennials tend to trust ChatGPT quite a bit, but they’re still skeptical, as are Gen X and Gen Z respondents. But Baby Boomers are the least likely to express confidence in the accuracy and reliability of ChatGPT stock selections. And I will think [on] This. You know, baby boomers started investing at a time when you picked up a rotary phone to call your broker to make a trade with a high commission. They have seen every evolution to the present day since those days. And they’re understandably skeptical of every new wave of technology, not that they’re super late adopters, they’ve just seen it all. They are therefore the least likely to have confidence in the accuracy and reliability of these choices.

McCarty Cute: What are the risks of relying on tools like this for investment advice?

Sharma: I think one of the risks that most people are aware of is ChatGPT’s tendency to hallucinate, i.e. create responses that have no basis in reality. We know that ChatGPT is not the most accurate result provider because it was not designed to be a search engine. It’s a great language model. So we have to be careful not to assume that any result ChatGPT gives us is the truth of the gospel. We must be a little skeptical of what we read. I think another risk is the risk that the average investor might mistake the information from ChatGPT for the only information or the correct information. It’s just trying to figure out what the most likely outcome might be. ChatGPT may bring you an investment idea that is not the most important to focus on.

McCarty Cute: Yeah, I think the concept that it’s a big language model but it’s kind of predictive text is an important thing to understand when you think about, you know, analyzing the data that might come in in investment advice, right?

Sharma: Yeah, totally. There is also something that we should say could be very powerful in the future. The nature of ChatGPT is the transformer model. It places attention on what it considers important in a certain context instead of trying to figure out sequentially what might be most important. It’s really interesting when you think about investing, because investors tend to look for patterns. Every investor has their own idea of ​​what makes a good stock. The longer you play this game, the more personalized you will get. ChatGPT, the big language models, is really, really good at selecting models. If you give them what you’re looking for, they have this innate ability to see patterns to pull together disparate qualities and say, “Hey Meghan, take a look at this company because it might just be what you’re looking for.”

McCarty Cute: What [could] tools like these are missing that a human analyst like you might not miss?

Sharma: These models are therefore very effective in retrieving information from different sources. They’re good at sentiment analysis, so they can pick out different emotional indicators from revenue call transcripts or trends and highlight them for a human. What they’re really not good at doing, however, is take the time to watch YouTube and watch a video of a CEO who might look like he’s covering for himself when asked a tough question. in an interview. They don’t really demonstrate the ability to focus on what I call the BS factor. If we relied too heavily on these models, just to extract data and words from pre-existing text, and confuse that with genuine insight, I think we might stumble there. They haven’t really shown any real reasoning ability or reasoning ability, but I think over time they could improve. Companies like Meta are developing technology that reads human facial expressions by the minute as they try to create realistic avatars. In theory, this technology could later be used to map the human face. And maybe a great language model could merge something like this and say, “Hey, Asit, there’s a little BS factor in the CEO interview, you should be careful.”

McCarty Cute: Do you think this type of technology could replace what you do as an analyst?

Sharma: I always feel like I have a job in the near future. The funny thing is that ChatGPT [and] large language models evolve very rapidly. And our understanding of how to use them is also changing. There are tons of fun new plugins coming to OpenAI, which features ChatGPT, as well as independent filters, front-end filters in the investment world. So I think it will be really great for those who want to experiment with technology. I think this is going to be a big help for how we evaluate stock recommendations. Myself, I don’t tend to outsource investment decisions to anyone, but that’s what I do every day. I have tons of friends who are very comfortable investing in [exchange-traded funds], where you just give your money to someone who’s running a portfolio and you check those results after a while, and I think those are naturally investors who will feel perfectly fine at some point as the patterns unfold improve by asking ChatGPT for information based on their preferences, building a portfolio, and a simple quarterly check-in. So I don’t know my work in the next few years. In the immediate future, I may still be able to come to work.

Recently, financial comparison site Finder ran an experiment to test ChatGPT’s stock recommendations against several leading investment funds in the UK.

The ChatGPT Wallet outperformed other funds and the S&P 500 index over the same period.

Among the companies ChatGPT chose for investment was Microsoft, which happens to be a major backer of ChatGPT maker OpenAI and has integrated the chatbot into its own products.

Which, I don’t know, maybe looks like a conflict of interest?

My Marketplace colleague, Janet Nguyen, also explored whether ChatGPT could be used to predict future monetary policy by analyzing public comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Overall, the chatbot was good at giving quick summaries of Powell’s speeches.

But when it comes to more nuanced interpretations, you might still want to log into “Marketplace” for that.