Biden wants airlines to pay passengers with flights hit by avoidable delaysExBulletin

Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images The Biden administration is seeking new regulations to address unexpected costs and inconvenience suffered by passengers after widespread flight disruptions last winter. These regulations could in particular oblige airlines to compensate passengers as well as to cover their meals, hotel rooms and rebooking costs in the event of avoidable delays and cancellations. President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the start of the rulemaking process on Monday afternoon, just weeks before the busy summer travel season. “Our top priority has been to give American travelers a better deal,” Biden said during the announcement. “It’s just about being fair.” Currently, virtually no U.S. airline is offering cash compensation on top of refunds or amenities, Biden pointed out. Historically, the federal government has only required airlines to reimburse the cost of delayed or canceled airfare. In a Monday interview with NPR All things ConsideredButtigieg said the compensation offered by airlines, such as mile points, is often insufficient. “Passengers may not know that it may only be worth $10 or $20 when in fact they are entitled to hundreds,” he said. “We want to make it easier. We don’t want you to have to fight for it.” Policies mandating this kind of additional compensation already exist in Canada and the European Union, the White House said, and a study showed that such regulations lead to fewer flight delays in the EU. In addition to the new rules, the Department of Transportation has expanded its online offering Airline Customer Service Dashboardwhich follows each airline’s policies on refunds and compensation in the event of flight cancellation or delay. The pressure on airlines to improve their customer service comes after widespread flight disruptions over the festive period. Southwest canceled more than 16,000 flights between Christmas and New Years as a massive winter storm coincided with the collapse of the company’s outdated crew scheduling software. Passengers across the country have been stranded for days with unexpected costs. At a Senate hearing in February, Southwest Airlines chief operating officer Andrew Watterson said the company was working hard to reimburse airfare for canceled flights and to reimburse customers for extra expenses. they had incurred, such as hotels and meals. “I sincerely and humbly apologize to those affected by the disruption. This has caused tremendous anguish, inconvenience and missed opportunity for our customers and employees,” Watterson said. Despite the airline’s best efforts, the Department of Transportation is currently investigating the airline’s vacation travel debacle and whether Southwest set unrealistic flight schedules.

