Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 3, 2023.

Stocks were under pressure on Tuesday, with regional bank stocks falling, as investors braced for major inflation reports due later in the week and progress on the US debt limit.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17 points, or 0.09%. THE S&P500 fell by 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Compound decreased by 0.5%.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Both sides warned that the meeting was just an opportunity to have a conversation, with final progress on raising the debt ceiling unlikely. Biden and McCarthy remain at odds over the House Speaker’s warning that a deal to raise the debt ceiling is tied to spending cuts. Biden maintains that raising the debt ceiling is non-negotiable.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday afternoon that not raising the debt ceiling would be an “economic disaster,” and regulators are not close to any policy that would limit shorting stocks. regional banks.

“Wall Street is hesitant to take major positions until we know the outcome of the White House debt ceiling talks and whether or not inflation is proving very sticky,” he said. said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “No one doubts that banking stress will not subside as lending conditions continue to tighten, reserve requirements will rise, leading to less lending and a weaker economy.”

PacWest shares fell 6% after a volatile session in which the regional bank rose more than 3%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) fell 1% as investors continued to worry about the state of the US banking system.

Lucid, PayPal And Skyworks were all down after the publication of their quarterly reports. Meanwhile, Palantir jumped 14% on a strong earnings report and upbeat forecast.

The moves follow a lukewarm session that left all three major indices little changed. THE S&P500 ended up 0.05%, while Nasdaq Compound finished with a gain of almost 0.2%. THE Dow was the worst performer of the session, closing down almost 0.2%.

Traders are also eagerly awaiting April’s Consumer Price Index report due Wednesday and Thursday’s Producer Price Index for the latest data on the path of inflation.