Italian Stock Exchange Accepts IPO Application for Italian Design Brand – WWD

MILAN — The Italian Stock Exchange has accepted Italian Design Brands’ IPO application, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Shares in the Italian furniture, lighting and contract holding company are expected to begin trading on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, on May 18. The company is still waiting for the official green light from Consob, the Italian equivalent. of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offer period began on Tuesday and is expected to end on May 15. Italian Design Brands is aiming for a market capitalization of 293 million euros and offers around 27.5% of its share capital at 10.88 euros per share. The IDB will sell both existing shares and new ones to be issued as part of a capital increase. Earlier this month, Tamburi Investment Partners, or TIP SpA, bought a majority stake in IDB’s parent company. TIP, which is led by Giovanni Tamburi, founder, chairman and chief executive, has stakes in Moncler, Hugo Boss, Italian retailer OVS and Eataly, among others. Under the terms of this agreement, TIP will invest 72 million euros to acquire 50.7% of Investindesign, which holds a majority stake in the capital of IDB. TIP said it could increase its stake in Investindesign by another 20%. Founded in 2015 by Private Equity Partners and a select group of investors through a company called Investindesign, IDB’s portfolio comprises 10 companies and 13 brands, including high-end furniture brands Saba Italia, Gervasoni and Meridiani. ; lighting companies Davide Groppi, Axolight and Flexalighting in North America, as well as luxury contracting companies like Modar and Cenacchi International, which carry out the installation of luxury furniture for stores, showrooms , offices, hotels and luxury homes around the world. The offering will also include an over-allotment option, equal to approximately 15% of the maximum number of shares. The IDB said earlier this year that the proceeds from the capital increase will be used to support the implementation of its strategic objectives, including organic growth, financing of its mergers and acquisitions activity and to support expenses. capital and working capital. Citigroup and Italian investment bank Equita will act as joint global coordinators. Earlier this year, the group announced that its adjusted net profit had almost doubled in 2022, reaching 25.5 million euros, compared to 13.3 million euros in 2021. Sales jumped 84.8% on a pro forma basis of 266.5 million euros. Italian Design Brands’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by 111% to 49.2 million euros in 2022, with a pro forma margin of 18.5%, compared to 16.2% in 2021.

