ThredUp is listed on an alternative exchange

This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving Brief: ThredUp Tuesday announced that he has signed up for the double list on the long-term stock market. The online resale platform is the first consumer-focused company to feature on the LTSE, and the second company after project management apps company Asana.

The LTSE is designed for companies with a long-term vision of sustainable and inclusive business practices. Companies listing on the exchange must publish and maintain long-term policies, and the LTSE has structured its operations so that long-term value is encouraged and rewarded over volatility and speculation.

The retailer said in march its fourth-quarter revenue fell about 2% year-over-year to $71.3 million, gross profit fell 7% to $45 million and net loss increased 8, 9% to $19.5 million. The number of active buyers fell by 2% to 1.7 million. ThredUp should publish its first quarter results Tuesday after market close. Overview of the dive: To list on the LTSE, companies need to focus on the future, not the quarter; hold to a standard beyond marketing dollars; and focus on standards based on a company’s strengths and help companies and investors take advantage of them. ThredUp outlines how it will align with LTSE values ​​in five points, eight-page document. One point of the policy is centered on long-term players. As part of the policy, the retailer said it wants to inspire a new generation of consumers to think second-hand first, while reducing fashion waste by extending the life of clothes through resale. , reuse and recycling. The policy also includes commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. Another LTSE policy focuses on how ThredUp will engage with long-term, sustainability-focused investors. The retailer said it plans to identify, monitor and track long-term trends in investor quality and growth in order to target and attract appropriately aligned capital. By doing so, the company hopes to optimize its long-term value creation for investors and stakeholders. Other elements of the policy include a commitment to providing comprehensive benefits options to employees and their families to live healthier and safer lives, and disclosure of how ThredUp will approach executive compensation and strengthen its leadership within the Board of Directors. “Now is the time to act decisively,” James Reinhart, founder and CEO of ThredUps, said in a statement. Companies have made too many promises to their stakeholders about the environment, social causes and who they are building for. codify the critical relationship between ThredUp and our long-term stakeholders and ensure that our success is their success. ThreadUp derives its revenue from selling used clothing online as well as its resale-as-a-service business, where it provides logistics to retailers and brands wishing to sell second-hand goods. This company has 42 customers. The Long Term Exchange describes itself as the only national securities exchange in the United States with a mission to unite innovative companies with patient capital. It is backed by six venture capital firms. With this listing, ThredUp has thrown down the gauntlet for all consumer businesses,” LTSE Founder and Chairman Eric Ries said in the announcement. “It’s not enough to make promises to your stakeholders; it’s time to make binding commitments that the public can believe.” The LTSE registers its first companies in 2021. Asana remains listed but Twilio, a cloud communication platform, voluntarily removed from the list in December 2022. As part of Twilio’s commitment to non-GAAP operational profitability beginning in 2023, the company assessed discretionary spending and determined that the costs associated with maintaining a dual listing were no longer justified, Twilio said at the time. ThredUp is also listed on Nasdaq. ThredUps shares were trading just below $3 on Tuesday ahead of the company’s expected first-quarter earnings announcement.

