ThredUpthe online fashion resale platform that went public on the Nasdaq two years ago, announced on Tuesday that it had listed its shares for dual listing Long term scholarship. The Long Term Stock Exchange is a national stock exchange that has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in May 2019. Not a well-known exchange to date, ThredUp is only the third company to join and the second company currently listed. It bills itself as a principles-based fellowship that requires companies to publicly detail their long-term growth strategies that include sustainability goals. Among them: aligning board and executive compensation with long-term performance, getting board members actively involved in decision-making, and creating goals for the decade, not for the next quarter. Search less. Close more. Increase your revenue with all-in-one prospecting solutions powered by the leader in private business data. Listing on the LTSE is no different from other exchanges. A company listed on the LTSE will report quarterly earnings, have a ticker symbol, and have an opening and closing price. Shareholders can exchange their shares. LTSE says its climate and sustainability policies are stricter than current standards. While many companies commit to achieving carbon neutrality as a decade-long goal, the LTSE requires listed companies to publicly disclose and update their long-term climate goals. Progressing towards the goal is a requirement of registration and companies that fail to comply could be subject to deregistration. “It is time to take decisive action. Companies have made too many promises to their stakeholders about the environment, social causes and who they are building for,” James Reinhart, founder and CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based ThredUp, said in a statement. “By listing twice on LTSE, we codify the essential relationship between ThredUp and our long-term stakeholders and ensure that our success is their success.” Market movements Asanathe labor management platform, doubly listed on the LTSE in 2021. Twiliothe cloud communications startup, went public on the LTSE and New York Stock Exchange at the same time, but voluntarily removed from the platform at the end of 2022 due to cost issues around maintenance of a double listing. There are some advantages to offering a longer-term perspective. Quarter-to-quarter changes in revenue or gross profit are not indicative of a company’s health, but can cause dramatic changes in stock value. We’ve written about how the mass layoffs may have stemmed from shareholder appeasement ahead of earnings calls. As things stand, public markets have been extremely volatile, companies have been quick to ride inflation and go public, and valuations have soared into the trillions. But it all came crashing down in 2022. Wall Street had its worst year ever since 2008and companies are reducing or indefinitely delaying their IPO plans. Drawing: Dom Guzman Stay up to date with recent funding rounds, acquisitions and more with the Crunchbase Daily.

