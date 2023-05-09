Stock market today: Wall Street plunges into a quiet market

Photo by Peter Morgan / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Content of the article NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell on Tuesday after mixed earnings reports, with stocks remaining roughly where they have been stuck for more than a month.

Content of the article The S&P 500 was down 0.3% at the end of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, to 33,598 with just under an hour of trading, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%.

Content of the article Paypal fell 11.8% despite better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Analysts have pointed to his forecast of how much profit he expects to make from every dollar of revenue, which may have disappointed some investors. Electric carmaker Lucid Group fell 7.2% after reporting a worse-than-expected loss for the last quarter. Skyworks Solutions fell 5% after reporting earnings for the first three months of the year that matched expectations. The company’s comments about China’s weak demand for Android phones may have spooked investors.

Content of the article On the winning side of Wall Street was Palantir Technologies. It climbed 23.3% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and saying demand for its new artificial intelligence platform is unprecedented. So far this earnings season, which is approaching its final stretch, the majority of companies have exceeded forecasts for first-quarter results. This is largely because expectations have been set quite low due to a slowing economy and high interest rates. S&P 500 companies are still on track to report a second consecutive quarter of weaker earnings from year-ago levels. Companies have done quite well, said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

Content of the article The better-than-expected results provided some support for Wall Street even as many other worries weigh on it. Chief among them is what will happen to the US banking system, which is under pressure following three high-profile bank failures since March. Hurt by much higher interest rates, small and medium-sized banks are scrambling to reassure everyone that their deposits are stable and they won’t risk a sudden exodus of customers. Shares of regional banks under the greatest scrutiny on Wall Street were fragile on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp rose 5.8% after shaking off an early loss. Western Alliance Bancorp climbed 2.3% after also swinging from a loss to a gain. The next big thing for the market will be Wednesday’s consumer inflation report. Inflation has come down from its peak last summer, but remains stubbornly high. This raised uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Content of the article The central bank has already cut its benchmark interest rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of last year. High rates can reduce inflation, but only by stifling the economy and sharply affecting investment prices. Many investors are bracing for a recession to hit later this year due to much higher rates, as well as the possibility of banks cutting lending due to industry difficulties. Although the labor market has remained resilient and the unemployment rate is remarkably low, other sectors of the economy have shown more weakness, such as manufacturing. It appears that despite having more data and information than anyone else, the Fed seems myopic focused on the inflation rate and unemployment rate rather than looking at the big picture, Allsprings Patel said. What does the person in the street see? I think they see a lot more to worry about than the Fed.

Content of the article She hopes stocks can have positive returns this year, but she’s quick to say that’s not an expectation. I want to be optimistic, but when you look at the facts, you have to temper that a bit, she said. Concerns about a recession and expectations of possible Fed rate cuts have pushed yields lower since early March. The June 1 deadline is also looming in the market. This is when the US government could potentially run out of money to pay its bills unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Widespread expectations are that Congress will reach an agreement before this deadline, because the alternative would be serious damage to the economy and financial markets. But every day that passes without a deal threatens to spark concern. President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders after U.S. stock markets close on Tuesday. Concerns about weakening demand drove crude oil down. Inventories also fell in Shanghai, down 2.1%, after a report showed imports to China fell sharply last month. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.52% from 3.51% on Monday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.00% to 4.01%. AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.