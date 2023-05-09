thredUP doubles listings on long-term stock exchange, bolstering ESG engagement

OAKLAND, CA., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — threadUP the largest online resale platform for apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced the dual listing of its Class A common stock on the Long term scholarship (LTSE), a subsidiary of the LTSE Group. thredUP is the first consumer company to list on the LTSE, committing to the highest standards of the exchange. They are one of two companies listed on the platform, alongside Asana (NYSE, LTSE:ASAN).



“With this list, thredUP has thrown down the gauntlet for all consumer businesses,” said Eric Ries, founder and president of LTSE. “It’s not enough to make promises to your stakeholders; it’s time to make binding commitments that the public can believe.”

LTSE principles-based registration standards requiring listed companies to detail and publish on their website policies that provide stakeholders with insight into how a company builds its business over the long term. By listing on LTSE, thredUP affirms its strategic alignment with long-term shareholders, employees, customers and communities within a public marketplace designed to promote sustainability, resilience and long-term value creation. .

“Now is the time to act decisively. Companies have over-promised to their stakeholders about the environment, social causes and who they are building for,” said James Reinhart, founder and CEO of thredUP. “By listing twice on LTSE, we codify the critical relationship between thredUP and our long-term stakeholders and ensure that our success is their success.”

thredUP and LTSE are pioneers of the next generation of capitalism where traditional measures of financial performance and the generation of long-term sustainable value are integrated. The double list shows how thredUP reframes capitalism through an impact lens, which is a key tenet of thredUP’s business strategy and central to thredUP’s mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think first by second hand.

Read thredUP’s LTSE policies here and discover how they help their people, their communities and the planet in their Impact report .

About thredUP

thredUP transforms resale with technology and is on a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think second-hand first. By making it easier to buy and sell second-hand, thredUP has become one of the largest online resale platforms for clothing, shoes and accessories in the world. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Shoppers enjoy bargain value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, with up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation of our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems, and data science expertise. With resale as a service from thredUP, some of the world’s leading brands and retailers leverage our platform to deliver customizable and scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP processed over 137 million unique pre-owned items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the lifecycle of apparel, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

About the Long Term Fellowship

The Long Term Exchange is the only national securities exchange in the United States whose mission is to unite innovative companies with patient capital. The exchange features listing standards designed to support companies that aim to partner with long-term shareholders, engage a broad group of stakeholders, grow their business and advance their vision over time.

The Long Term Exchange is a wholly owned subsidiary of LTSE Group, Inc. Investors include The Space Between, Founders Fund, Collaborative Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures and Initialized. For more information, visit www.longtermstockexchange.com.

