



Elancos Varenzin-CA1 is the first drug for the control of non-regenerative anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats for which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted conditional approval,the agency announced on May 1. Varenzin-CA1 is only available on prescription from a licensed veterinarian. CKD is a disease that requires daily management in cats, and non-regenerative anemia is a complication that often contributes to the death or euthanasia of affected cats due to poor quality of life. Cats with CKD develop non-regenerative anemia when their kidneys produce less of a hormone called erythropoietin, which helps the bone marrow produce red blood cells. Current treatments available for non-regenerative anemia in cats with CKD include blood transfusion, iron supplementation, and erythropoietin replacement. However, there are no erythropoietin treatments approved for use in cats. Varenzin-CA1 works by helping to increase the production of erythropoietin in the kidney, which in turn stimulates the bone marrow to produce more red blood cells. Tracey Forfa, director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM), said in a statement that this is the first cat drug under expanded conditional approval, a route to market that encourages the development of innovative treatments and increases animal treatment options. with rare conditions, serious or life-threatening illnesses, or illnesses without existing or adequate therapies. Under conditional approval, the FDA concluded that the drug is safe for its intended use and can reasonably be expected to be effective. This allows cats suffering from the disease to receive the treatment while full efficacy data is collected. The initial conditional approval is valid for one year with a potential for four annual renewals. During this time, the animal drug sponsor must demonstrate active progress toward substantial proof of efficacy for full approval. If a sponsor does not meet the requirements for substantial evidence of efficacy after five years, the product can no longer be marketed. Expanded conditional approval authority was granted to the FDA in the Animal Drug User Fees Act of 2018 and is for drugs that treat a serious or life-threatening disease or condition, or a health need animal or human unsatisfied, and for which demonstration of efficacy would require one or more complex or particularly difficult studies. The expanded conditional approval program will end in 2028. Varenzin-CA1 is a liquid given orally to cats once a day for up to 28 days. The treatment can be repeated as needed after a minimum break of seven days. Before prescribing the drug, the FDA says veterinarians should tell cat owners about possible side effects, including vomiting, increased systolic blood pressure, and thromboembolism. The agency also encourages cat owners to work with veterinarians to report adverse events or side effects potentially related to the use of any medication, including Varenzin-CA1.

