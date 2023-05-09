Golden Tag announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (Golden label or the “Business“) (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is pleased to announce the listing of the company’s common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“ESF“) under the trade symbol “GDT“. The Company’s common stock is now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the OTCQB in the United States. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s leading stock exchanges and the most active in ‘Germany.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: “Along with the growth of our asset base, we are seeing growth in our European investor base, a market that has traditionally seen strong demand for silver. The Frankfurt listing paves the way for new European investors while increasing our liquidity and trading. We look forward to meeting our current and future European shareholders in the months to come.

The FSE is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges and is responsible for around 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego project in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is one of the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located in the prolific Velardea mining district. Velardea is home to several mines that have produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding San Diego property, please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca .

For more information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO

Such. : 416-504-2020

Email: [email protected]

www.goldentag.ca

