Business
Golden Tag announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (Golden label or the “Business“) (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is pleased to announce the listing of the company’s common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“ESF“) under the trade symbol “GDT“. The Company’s common stock is now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the OTCQB in the United States. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s leading stock exchanges and the most active in ‘Germany.
Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: “Along with the growth of our asset base, we are seeing growth in our European investor base, a market that has traditionally seen strong demand for silver. The Frankfurt listing paves the way for new European investors while increasing our liquidity and trading. We look forward to meeting our current and future European shareholders in the months to come.
The FSE is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges and is responsible for around 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors.
About Golden Tag Resources
Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego project in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is one of the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located in the prolific Velardea mining district. Velardea is home to several mines that have produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding San Diego property, please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the term forward-looking information in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words indicating that the company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, may, might, would, or will plan. Because forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, they, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company does not guarantee that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The risks, uncertainties and other factors involved in forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the company’s intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements, increasing liquidity or trading in European markets or North Americans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to anticipate and thwart the effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, including, but without limitation, the effects of COVID-19 on commodity prices, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; the inability to convert estimated mineral resources into reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study that recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental, environmental or other approvals required for the project; political risks; changes in stock markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of necessary financing in the future; the Company’s inability to budget and manage its cash due to the inability to obtain additional financing; inflation; changes in exchange rates; commodity price fluctuations; delays in project development; capital, operating and reclamation costs that vary significantly from estimates and other risks associated with the exploration and mining industry; and risks set forth in the Company’s public filings on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information contained in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which speaks only as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur within the time frames disclosed or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
