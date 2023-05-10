Stock futures steady as investors await key inflation report: Live Updates





McConnell joins Democrats in ruling out US debt default after White House meeting President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders, as well as Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have all pledged the United States will not default on debt after a high-stakes meeting at the White House. “I made it clear in the meeting that default is not an option,” Biden said at a hastily called press conference. “The United States has never defaulted on its debt and it never will,” said McConnell, who attended the meeting with GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, the chief of the Senate Majority Democrat Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York. . Schumer said McCarthy was the only attendee at the meeting who wouldn’t rule out a default. “We explicitly asked Speaker McCarthy if he would remove the default from the table. He declined,” Schumer said. For his part, McCarthy told reporters he saw “no new movement” in negotiating positions. “Everyone in this meeting reiterated the positions they were on,” he said. Despite little progress, the leaders will meet again on Friday. In the meantime, Biden said, their aides will meet daily. Christina Wikie

Airbnb drops 11% on soft tips Airbnb shares lost 11% in extended trading after sharing a soft outlook for the current quarter. Despite after-hours losses, Airbnb reported in the first quarterearningswhich beat analyst estimates both high and low. Looking ahead, the company warned of tough comparables in the second quarter. Last year, the company benefited during the period from pent-up travel demand following an omicron surge. For the current period, Airbnb said it expects growth in bookings and average daily rates to decline from a year ago. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Airbnb stumbles upon disappointing advice Samantha Subin, Ashley Capoot

Twilio, Affirm among stocks moving after hours Here are some of the names making the biggest moves after the bell: Twilio Twilio shares fell nearly 14% after providing a softer-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. The company posted a slight decline in revenue. Rivian Electric vehicle stock gained more than 5% in extended trading. Rivian reported a lower-than-expected loss and revenue above Wall Street expectations. The company also reaffirmed its goal of producing electric vehicles. To assert Shares of the buy-it-now, pay-later company fell more than 9% despite better-than-expected earnings. Losses for the quarter tripled from a year ago, but were lower than expected. Samantha Subin

