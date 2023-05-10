Stock Market Today: Asia Plunges Ahead of US Inflation Report

DEVELOPMENT… The story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as investors awaited an upcoming report on U.S. inflation, an important indicator of the direction interest rates and global growth may take in the coming months. come.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.5% in morning trade to 29,105.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down nearly 0.1% to 7,257.60. The South Korean Kospi fell nearly 0.1% to 2,508.04. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 19,746.67, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9% to 3,326.31.

Market watchers are also worried about any signs of economic woes in China after recent data showed imports lagged, even as exports continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace than previously.

The focus remains on what the US Federal Reserve might do on interest rates. While the general consensus is that the bulls are over for now, that view could quickly change.

“The market reaction should be skewed if there is a lack of data as the Fed has signaled it is ready to raise interest rates again if needed,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 18.95 points, or 0.5%, to 4,119.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.88, or 0.2%, to 33,561.81, while the Nasdaq composite fell 77.37, or 0.6%, to 12,179.55.

So far this earnings season, which is approaching its final stretch, the majority of companies have exceeded forecasts for first-quarter results. This is largely because expectations have been set quite low due to a slowing economy and high interest rates. S&P 500 companies are still on track to report a second consecutive quarter of weaker earnings from year-ago levels.

“Companies have managed to do quite well,” said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

The better-than-expected results provided some support for Wall Street even as many other worries weigh on it.

Chief among them is what will happen to the US banking system, which is under pressure after three high-profile bank failures since March. Hurt by much higher interest rates, small and medium banks are scrambling to reassure everyone that their deposits are stable and that they won’t risk a sudden exodus of customers.

The next big thing for the market will be Wednesday’s consumer inflation report. Inflation has come down from its peak last summer, but remains stubbornly high. This has increased uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s next move.

The central bank has already cut its benchmark interest rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of 2022. High rates can reduce inflation, but only by stifling the economy and by drastically affecting investment prices.

Many investors are bracing for a recession to hit later this year due to much higher rates, as well as the possibility of banks cutting lending due to the industry’s struggles. Even though the labor market has remained resilient and the unemployment rate is remarkably low, other sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, have shown more weakness.

Concerns about a recession and expectations of possible Fed rate cuts have pushed yields lower since early March.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell from 3.51% to 3.52%. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.02% from 4.00%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 44 cents to $73.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 45 cents to $76.99 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar remained unchanged at 135.18 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0975, falling from $1.0967.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama