Codelco and BHP sign an unprecedented innovation agreement for the development of sustainable mining





Two of the world’s largest mining companies are joining forces to exchange information in areas of mutual interest, such as the electrification of mining operations, the supply of desalinated water, the stability and monitoring of deposits of residues and the development of technologies for the decarbonization of processes, among others. For the first time in their history, BHP and the Chilean public company Codelco have signed a collaboration agreement which will highlight the accumulated experience of both companies in innovation projects focused on strengthening the sustainability of its operations. “Our copper is part of the solution to the climate change that threatens the planet and must be produced in a sustainable way, consistent with this cause. In order to imagine these new ways of doing mining, innovation is one of the main axes of our management, an axis that we can only develop in alliance with players who are just as active in this research, such as is the case with BHP,” says Codelco CEO André Sougarret. Open innovation is one of the enablers of Codelco’s current business strategy, which places a high value on the ability to bring together external capabilities around the world. Suppliers, research centers, universities and companies with common challenges, like BHP, are key players in complementing the state mining company’s knowledge and experience and creating sustainable solutions. “The alliance with Codelco reflects our efforts to work collaboratively in finding solutions to address one of the world’s most pressing challenges: stopping climate change. We cannot advance alone in decarbonization or contribute to the energy transition. For BHP, agreements like this show how essential the public and private sectors working together is essential to making mining an increasingly sustainable industry,” said Rag Udd, President of BHP Americas. The agreement addresses the main current challenges of the mining industry shared by the two companies, among which the search for technologies allowing the economical exploitation of low-grade minerals, exploitation in deep deposits and with complex metallurgical conditions, the design of tasks that use less or no water in their processes and that generate the least impact on the environment, and the efficient exploitation of advanced technologies in mineral exploration. The document signed by Codelco and BHP establishes that the knowledge exchange will last for five years and will be guided by a steering committee and implemented by working groups with professionals from both companies.

