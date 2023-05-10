Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday May 9
Traders on the NYSE floor, May 8, 2023
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Slow
Stocks got off to a confused start this week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ending a little higher on Monday and the Dow Jones ending the day slightly lower. Investors will have a lot to chew on Tuesday, between speeches by Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and New York Fed President John Williams, the latest wave of earnings and the evolution of the debt ceiling in Washington. Two big inflation data points will come later, with the latest consumer price index scheduled for Wednesday and the producer price index scheduled for Thursday. Follow live market updates.
justin: ChatGPT developer OpenAI tops CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list for 2023
2. Another batch of winnings
The Rivian name appears on one of their new electric SUV vehicles in San Diego, USA on December 16, 2022.
Mike Blake | Reuters
There are several notable names on Tuesday’s earnings schedule, and from a mix of industries, to boot. Before the bell, investors will hear Fox Corp., which could additionally address its libel settlement with Dominion Voting Systems and potentially its ongoing battle with another voting technology company, Smartmatic. Electric truck manufacturer Nicholas is also in theaters on Tuesday mornings. After the closing we will hear Airbnb as well as the company EV Rivian and some space names, Galactic Virgo And rocket lab.
3. Biden and the “big four”
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with members of his Investing in America Cabinet in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. May 5, 2023.
Leah Millis | Reuters
The battle over the debt limit enters a new stage on Tuesday as leaders in Washington scramble to avoid the first sovereign debt default in U.S. history, as well as the “financial chaos” that ensues, in the words of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. President Joe Biden is due to meet with the four key congressional lawmakers: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats; and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Biden should stick to his stance that the debt ceiling should be cleanly raised, without any corresponding reduction in expenditure. The president, however, is open to discussing the Republican push for spending cuts as a separate issue. The Treasury Department has warned that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1.
4. Saudi Aramco earnings slide
Saudi Aramco said strong market conditions helped lift its second-quarter net profit to $48.4 billion from $25.5 billion a year earlier.
Maxim Chemetov | Reuters
Aramco, the Saudi state-owned oil giant, recorded a 19% decline in first quarter results from a year ago. The decline reflects lower prices as the global economy reacts to high inflation and the possibility of a slowdown. Still, Aramco’s profit beat lower expectations, coming in at $31.9 billion from around $30.5 billion. The company, which is the world’s largest oil exporter, just had a blockbuster in 2022, when it recorded a profit gain of more than 46%. Aramco aims to continue its capacity expansion plans, and its “long-term outlook remains unchanged,” CEO Amin Nasser said.
5. Not So Great Nintendo
Nintendo said domestic sales of Splatoon 3 hit a record in the first three days the game went on sale. Splatoon 3 proved to be a hit in Japan, helping to keep the momentum of the Switch console going. aging from Nintendo.
Philip Fong | AFP | Getty Images
Big budget Nintendo action isn’t at home these days. It’s in theaters, where “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” topped with over $1.1 billion in worldwide box office receipts. (Disclosure: The film was produced by Universal Pictures, CNBC’s NBCUniversal affiliate.) Nintendo itself, however, has had a tough time for its Switch consoles. The Japanese company sold nearly 18 million gadgets in the fiscal year that ended in March, just slightly below estimates and 22% less than the previous year. And it doesn’t look like the movie “Mario” is going to give Switch sales the boost they need. Nintendo said it expects to sell 15 million consoles in the current fiscal year.
CNBC’s Alex Harring, Emma Kinery, Christina Wilkie, Natasha Turak and Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.
