Stock market today: Wall Street rises after inflation data





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street was mostly up on Wednesday after a report showed inflation was moving toward easing, though it remains too high. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20 points, or 0.1%, at 33,541 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.8%. Bond prices also climbed after the highly anticipated inflation report consumption was 4.9% last month, down from 5% in March and the lowest level in two years. That was slightly better than economists had expected, and other underlying measures of inflation also came in very close to forecast. Given that the inflation data came in roughly as expected, Wall Street sees the door remaining open for the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates alone at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time he hasn’t raised rates at a meeting in more than a year, and a pause would provide some breathing room for the economy and financial markets. The Fed has raised rates at a breakneck pace in the hope of lowering inflation. But high rates do this by slowing down the entire economy and hitting investment prices broadly. They have already dented stock prices, caused turmoil in the banking system and weighed on the economy enough that many investors expect a recession to hit this year. If the inflation reading was higher than expected, it would likely have spooked Wall Street as it would have increased the likelihood of further rate hikes. Inflation is still too high, but at least its cooling, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. The Fed pushed rates tight enough so that inflation could slowly deflate. Traders immediately raised the likelihood of the Fed holding rates steady in June to nearly 87% from 79% the previous day, according to data from the CME Group. Stocks that benefit the most from an easing in interest rates were leading on Wall Street, including big tech and other high-growth stocks. Amazon rose 2.2% and Nvidia 1%. Banks also got a lift. High rates caused cracks in the banking system in part by depressing the value of the bonds they bought and the loans they made when rates were low. Three high-profile U.S. bank failures Since March, Wall Street has been searching for the next weak link, causing the shares of several small and medium-sized banks to plummet. Some under the greatest scrutiny rose on Wednesday, including a 2.9% rally for PacWest Bancorp and a 1.7% rise for Western Alliance Bancorp. Of course, other economic reports will arrive before the next Fed meeting, which will take place from June 13 to June 14, which will influence its decision. One will hit Thursday, showing how inflation has fared at the wholesale level. In the meantime, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target and continues to squeeze households across the economy, especially those with lower incomes. Heightened hopes of an upcoming Fed rate break pushed yields lower in the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.44% from 3.52%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 3.94% from 4.03%. ___ AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed from Toyo.

