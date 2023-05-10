Stock market today: Wall Street mixed after inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street was mixed on Wednesday after a report showed inflation was moving toward easing, though it remains too high.

The S&P 500 was little changed in morning trading after giving up most of an earlier gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 135 points, or 0.4%, at 33,433 as of 10:47 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.5%.

Bond prices soared after the much-anticipated report said consumer inflation was 4.9% last month, down from 5% in March and the lowest level in two years. That was slightly better than economists had expected, and other underlying measures of inflation also came in very close to forecast.

Given that the inflation data came in roughly as expected, Wall Street sees the door still open for the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates alone at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time he hasn’t raised rates at a meeting in more than a year, and a pause would provide some breathing room for the economy and financial markets.

The Fed has hiked rates at a breakneck pace in hopes of lowering inflation. But high rates do this by slowing down the entire economy and hitting investment prices broadly. They have already dented stock prices, caused turmoil in the banking system and weighed on the economy enough that many investors expect a recession to hit this year.

If the inflation reading was higher than expected, it would likely have spooked Wall Street as it would have increased the likelihood of further rate hikes.

Inflation is still too high, but at least its cooling, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. The Fed pushed rates tight enough so that inflation could slowly deflate.

Traders immediately raised the likelihood of the Fed holding rates steady in June to nearly 89% from 79% the previous day, according to data from the CME Group.

Stocks that benefit the most from an easing in interest rates were leading on Wall Street, including big tech and other high-growth stocks. Amazon’s 2.7% rise and Alphabet’s 1.2% rise were two of the main forces pushing the S&P 500 higher.

Some banks also got a lift. High rates caused cracks in the banking system in part by driving down the prices of the bonds they bought when rates were low. The higher rates available on money market funds also divert deposits from bank customers.

Three high-profile U.S. bank failures since March have had Wall Street searching for the next weak link, sending shares of several small and midsize banks plummeting. Some under the greatest scrutiny rose on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorp gained 0.4%. PacWest Bancorp was flat after giving up a gain earlier in the morning.

Of course, other economic reports will arrive before the next Fed meeting, which will take place from June 13 to June 14, which will influence its decision. One will hit Thursday, showing how inflation has fared at the wholesale level.

In the meantime, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target and continues to squeeze households across the economy, especially those with lower incomes.

On the losing side of Wall Street is Lincoln Financial, which fell 8.1% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for the last quarter.

Airbnb fell 10.9% despite earnings in line with analysts’ forecasts. He gave a financial forecast for the current quarter that was weaker than some on Wall Street expected.

The majority of S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings forecasts so far this reporting season, which is approaching its final stretch. But they are still on course to report an overall drop in profits from a year earlier, which would be the second quarter in a row.

In the bond market, heightened hopes of an upcoming Fed rate cut pushed yields lower.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.45% from 3.52%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 3.95% from 4.03%.

In addition to concerns about interest rates and inflation, some segments of the bond market are also worried that the US government is getting closer to a possible default on its debt. This has never happened before, and economists warn that a default could be catastrophic for the economy and financial markets.

The widespread expectation is that Congress will reach an agreement before the June 1 deadline that many on Wall Street have circled, simply because the alternative would be so painful for everyone. But a meeting at the White House on Tuesday between political leaders yielded no breakthrough, and sniping continues between them.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed from Toyo.