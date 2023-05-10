Wall Street up after inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) A relieved Wall Street rose after a report showed inflation moving toward easing, though it remains too high. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% early Wednesday. The Dow Jones was little changed while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Bond prices also climbed after the much-anticipated report said consumer inflation was 4.9% last month, down from 5% in March and the lowest level in two years. That was slightly better than expected, allowing investors to bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates and give the economy some breathing room.

TOKYO (AP) Global stocks fell in muted trading on Wednesday as investors awaited an upcoming report on U.S. inflation, an important indicator of the direction that interest rates and global growth may be heading. In the coming months.

The French CAC 40 lost 0.2% at the start of the session to 7,382.48. The German DAX fell 0.3% to 15,914.55. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 7,752.65. US stocks were expected to fall with Dow futures down 0.1% at 33,599.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% to 4,128.25.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to end at 29,122.18. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1% to 7,255.70. The South Korean Kospi slipped 0.5% to 2,496.51. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% to 19,762.20, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.2% to 3,319.15.

Market watchers are also worried about any signs of economic woes in China after recent data showed imports lagged, even as exports continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace than previously.

The focus remains on what the US Federal Reserve might do on interest rates. While the general consensus is that the bulls are over for now, that view could quickly change.

Market reaction should be skewed in the event of missing data as the Fed has signaled it is ready to raise interest rates again if needed, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades.

So far this earnings season, which is approaching its final stretch, the majority of companies have exceeded forecasts for first-quarter results. This is largely because expectations have been set quite low due to a slowing economy and high interest rates. S&P 500 companies are still on track to report a second consecutive quarter of weaker earnings from year-ago levels.

Companies have done quite well, said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

The better-than-expected results provided some support for Wall Street even as many other worries weigh on it.

Key among them is what will happen to the US banking system, which is scrambling to reassure everyone that their deposits are stable and they are not at risk of a sudden exodus of customers.

The next big thing for the market will be Wednesday’s consumer inflation report. Inflation has come down from its peak last summer, but remains stubbornly high. This raised uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s next move.

The central bank has already raised its benchmark interest rates to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of 2022. High rates can reduce inflation, but only by stifling the economy and by drastically affecting investment prices.

Many investors are bracing for a recession to hit later this year due to much higher rates, as well as the possibility of banks cutting lending due to industry difficulties. Although the labor market has remained resilient and the unemployment rate is remarkably low, other sectors of the economy such as manufacturing have shown more weakness.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.09 to $72.62 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, fell $1.15 to $76.29 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 135.18 yen to 135.25 Japanese yen. The Euro traded at $1.0957, down from $1.0967.

