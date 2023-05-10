Chairman Smith’s Remarks to the Rules Committee: HR 1163, The Taxpayer and Unemployment Fraud Victim Protection Act





As prepared for delivery. “Thank you, Chairman Cole and Ranking Member McGovern for the opportunity to speak about this crucial legislation that will protect taxpayers and victims of fraud from the greatest theft of taxpayers’ money in American history. “Americans have had their identities and benefits stolen as foreign criminal organizations and fraudsters exploited the pandemic to steal hundreds of billions of dollars meant to keep workers afloat during an economic crisis. “Appearing before the Ways and Means Committee, the Department of Labor Inspector General warned that taxpayers could be liable for at least $191 billion in abusive payments. Outside experts estimate a much higher number of $400 billion. “Either amount is unacceptable. “With hundreds of billions of dollars in unemployment benefits potentially mis-spent or stolen, those in need have been left to fend for themselves. As American workers tried to piece their lives back together, Congress under the Democratic regime did nothing to address the fraud as it occurred. When Democrats held a majority on Ways and Means, they ignored, blocked and shot down common sense safeguards and refused to hold hearings on this fraud. “And for all the talk of the Biden administrations, they dropped the ball chasing fraudsters. During his first State of the Union, President Biden said the watchdogs were back. His chief pandemic prosecutor for COVID fraud has since resigned and the position remains vacant. “It’s not the responsibility. “We couldn’t afford inaction for two years, let alone afford it today. “The Taxpayer and Unemployment Fraud Victim Protection Act takes necessary and overdue action to recover fraudulently paid COVID benefits, prevent future fraud and prosecute responsible criminals. “This allows states to keep 25% of recovered fraudulent federal funds which they can then use to improve the integrity of the unemployment insurance program and fraud prevention, which is a real incentive for states to continue investigations and the lawsuits. “With these dollars, states can hire investigators to pursue criminals to recover fraudulent payments, modernize identity and income verification systems, and deter, detect and prevent abusive payments. These reforms include policies endorsed by the Inspector General of the Department of Labor and previous budget requests from President Trump and President Obama. “We are also stopping unemployment insurance payments to incarcerated and deceased people. “Finally, we are extending the statute of limitations for fraud suits from five to ten years, as recommended by the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee in testimony provided to Ways and Means. “The amendment proposed alongside the underlying bill today adds an additional layer of protection for states. Although this bill is expected to result in an increase in the funds states have to pay future unemployment insurance as abusive payments are reduced, the language is needed to satisfy the inability of Congressional markers to estimate savings from the program’s enhanced integrity measures. “After years of pressure from Republicans, even President Biden included many of the same clawback and fraud prevention measures contained in this bill in his fiscal year 2024 budget request. that House Democrats will finally take a similar step to protect taxpayers and support HR 1163. “THANKS.”

