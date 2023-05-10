The economy is recovering. The New York office market is not.

About 20% of all office space in Manhattan is either vacant or occupied by a company looking for someone to get rid of it, the highest rate since tracking began in the early 1990s.

Office leasing activity in the city has slowed considerably in recent months.

More than $16 billion in loans will mature this year. As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and banks tighten lending standards, older office buildings simply won’t be able to refinance, and some could default on their loans, throwing their future questioned.

Even though New York City is on the verge of regaining all the jobs lost during the pandemic, its crucial office market is not recovering with the economy. On the contrary, it is weakening, as remote and hybrid working arrangements keep offices only partially filled and fears of a recession encourage companies to take on real estate commitments, even if their leases expire.

While much of the problem is rooted in the pandemic, rising interest rates over the past year and Albany’s failure to pass legislation to facilitate the conversion of some of these buildings to a residential use have further aggravated the situation.

The challenge is real, there is no sweetener, said Andrew Kimball, president of the city’s Economic Development Corporation and one of the city’s points of contact on the office issue.

The deterioration of the office market threatens the city’s main source of revenue, the property tax. In addition to the crisis, dozens of empty office buildings can no longer command rents sufficient to pay mortgages and operating costs.

The only silver lining is that demand remains strong for the city’s newest and most expensive office towers. A record number of leases of $100 per square foot or more were signed in the first quarter, the average office lease in Manhattan is $77 per square foot with a few over $200 per square foot.

The deterioration in the office market became evident when real estate brokerages released their first quarter reports last month, covering January through March. Although each company calculates available space somewhat differently, the numbers are at all-time highs of 19% to 22%. By comparison, Manhattan’s historical average since 2012 is just 12%, according to Cushman and Wakefield.

New leases have also slowed dramatically over the past six months. Preliminary data for April shows just 880,000 square feet of new leased space, the lowest level since July 2021, according to Cushman & Wakefield research director Lori Albert.

We expect it to stay that way for some time, she added. Cushman says the 92 million square feet of available office space is more than all other central business districts combined, excluding Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The reasons are clear to everyone in the industry: seemingly permanent shifts in work patterns and the caution companies typically exercise amid economic uncertainty.

We are at the collision of remote work and the macroeconomic downturn, said Scott Rechler, managing director of RXR Realty, a major landlord and developer.

Office buildings in Manhattan account for about $6.6 billion in direct property taxes each year, or 20% of the total, according to City Comptroller Brad Lander. The sector pays several billion more in tax on commercial rents and transfer duties when the buildings are sold.

Credit is getting tight

The situation is expected to worsen due to higher interest rates and lack of action in Albany.

Most $16 billion in loans maturing this year will need to be refinanced at interest rates up to three times their current rates given increases dictated by the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation. While failed banks Signature, Silicon Valley and First Republic haven’t made much commercial lending, the fallout has led other regional banks, the main source of lending for commercial real estate, to toughen their standards. loan.

At best, banks and landlords will find extensions that allow landlords to wait for the economy to improve and interest rates to drop, says Bill Rudin, chief executive of the Rudin Management Company, which owns 16 buildings. of commercial offices with nearly 11 million square meters. feet.

The other alternative is for the banks to repossess the buildings, some of which will be so unprofitable that they will sit empty, losing value and paying far less tax.

The lack of competitiveness of older buildings predates the pandemic, notes EDC’s Kimball.

The city’s main solution was proposed state legislation that would allow some of these buildings to be converted to housing, thereby reducing the amount of office space while increasing the amount of housing.

Despite the high costs of conversions, EDC estimates that 20 million square feet could be transformed, creating up to 40,000 new apartments.

The city needed state legislation to relax existing rules that dictated density and even window placement. In response to demands from some elected officials that these conversions include affordable low-rent apartments, city officials argued that tax relief would be needed to achieve this goal.

But the state pulled out of negotiations when legislative leaders insisted on demanding affordable housing without tax relief during budget negotiations, Undersecretary Kathryn Garcia said at a Budget Committee event. citizens last week.

The plans simply haven’t been made, she said, siding with property groups on the need for tax relief if affordable housing is needed.

bright spots

Optimists like Rudin note that the city has already rebounded.

It’s an unfortunate moment in time, but if history is any guide, we’ll be back, he said. Just in my time there was the stock market crash of 1987, 9/11, the dotcom bubble, the financial crisis of 2008, super hurricane Sandy.

The brightest spot is in the most modern office buildings, known as Class A. Since the start of 2002, nearly three-quarters of all new leases have been in these buildings, according to a CBRE study.

They are looking for exceptionally high rents. The buildings offer 15 million square feet at over $100 per square foot.

Demand remains high. Rechler, who is part of a consortium building a new 100-story building called 175 Park on the site of the former Trump Hyatt that will contain 2.5 million square feet of office space and a 200-room hotel. Around the corner from SL Greens One Vanderbilt, another new high-end tower, it is slated to open in 2030.

Since we opened a market suite at One Vanderbilt, tenants with expiring leases for 14 million square feet have come to see our plans, he said. They want to be in the best buildings, close to public transportation, the most efficient floor plates, air, and amenities.

These new buildings, which include JP Morgan’s new headquarters on Park Avenue, multi-billion dollar SL Greens 1 Madison across from Madison Square Park and 2 Manhattan West on the Far West Side, will further increase vacancy rates. Since they charge high rents, they drive up the overall asking rent, even if the rent for older buildings plummets.

After these buildings open, there will be a pause as many high-profile projects such as Vornados’ plan for office towers around Penn Station have been put on the back burner indefinitely.

Whether the city can take steps to promote new uses for old office buildings or just wait for the economy to improve depends on Albany and conversion legislation.

We need absorption in some of these underperforming buildings and we need new tools, Kimball said.