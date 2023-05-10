Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies trading Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,499.31, down 86.42): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.39%, to $53.14 on 13.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 50 cents, or 1.26%, to $39.18 on 11.3 million shares. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS). Technology. Down 80 cents, or 22.79%, to $2.71 on 6.6 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Down 41 cents, or 1.54%, to $26.24 on 6.2 million shares. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU). Energy. Down $3.34, or 5.64%, to $55.90 on 5.9 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financial. Down 47 cents, or 0.36%, to $128.96 on 4.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 1.71%, at $9.18. Crescent Point Energy Corp. said it has restored about 75% of production it had temporarily halted following the Alberta wildfires. The Calgary-based company is one of many oil and gas producers that has been forced to temporarily shut down parts of its operations and furlough workers as wildfires rage in the energy-producing province . Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSX: BAM). Finance. Down $1.38, or 3.09%, at $43.22. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. said its share of the latest quarterly earnings of the asset management business it owns with Brookfield Corp. amounted to 125 million US dollars. The company, which has a 25% stake in the asset management business 75% owned by Brookfield Corp., said earnings were 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The company, Brookfield Asset Management, was spun off from Brookfield Corp. last December. Nuvei Corp. (TSX: NVEI). Technology. Down $8.18, or 14.42%, at $48.55. Nuvei Corp. saw its first-quarter revenue increase 20% from a year ago, but posted a loss for the first three months of the year as it was hit by costs of around $20 million Americans related to its agreement to purchase an American company. Paya Holdings Inc. The Montreal-based payments technology company, which keeps its books in US dollars, said its net loss was US$8.3 million or seven cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March, 31st. The result compared with net income of US$4.5 million or two cents per diluted share a year earlier. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 10, 2023. SHARE: JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must have a registered Torstar account. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) Login Register Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. The Star does not share these opinions.

