Business
Stock Futures Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on May 10, 2023.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures remained relatively flat Wednesday night after Disney released its latest quarterly results and investors turned their attention to Thursday’s Producer Price Index report.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures down 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts increased by 0.07%, while Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts increased by 0.02%.
Market reactions were relatively subdued in Wednesday’s main trading session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound gained 1.04%, closing at 12,306.44. THE S&P500 edged up 0.45% to 4,137.64. During this time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09% to end at 33,531.33.
Disney, which is one of 30 names in the Dow Jones, saw its shares fall 4.5% in after-hours trading following the release of its fiscal second quarter results. While higher prices helped its streaming division cut losses, it dealt a major blow to subscriber growth.
The company also said it would take on impairment charges of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion as it removes more content from its streaming platforms.
“It rebalances and becomes more efficient as they curate the content. That’s big news,” Ken Leon, director of equity research at CFRA Research, said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.” .
“It’s basically saying, ‘We’re not putting everything into future direct streaming, and we’re also going to look at where we can get the best returns that generate free cash flow,'” Leon continued.
Wall Street will also be keeping tabs on other economic data coming out. Weekly jobless claims figures for the previous week will be announced, along with data for April’s Producer Price Index, which measures changes in the prices of goods used by producers.
