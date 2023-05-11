Stock Market Today: Stocks Lose After CPI Report

Stocks jumped after April’s consumer price index (CPI) showed inflation had moderated moderately last month, with prices rising less than 5% on an annual basis for the first time in two years. However, two of the three major benchmarks lost steam as Wednesday’s session progressed as the implications of the CPI report sunk.
Ultimately, major market benchmarks ended with a mixed close.
Although the inflation the rate fell below economists’ expectations – and gave the Federal Reserve the chance to suspend its campaign of interest rate hikes in next Fed meeting – it also dashed hopes of a rate cut coming anytime soon.
The consumer price index (CPI) for April rose 4.9% year-on-year, compared to a 5% gain in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (opens in a new tab) said Wednesday. THE Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland (opens in a new tab) “Nowcast” predicts that annual inflation will increase by 5.2%. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4% from the 0.1% gain recorded in March. Economists expected the monthly CPI to rise 0.6%.
Perhaps most importantly, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile foods and energy prices, were also lower than expected. Stubbornly high core inflation has contributed to the Fed’s reluctance to stop raising interest rates. On an annual basis, core CPI rose 5.5% in April, against estimates of a 5.6% gain. March’s year-over-year core CPI reading also came in at 5.6%.
The monthly core CPI rose 0.4% in April. While this is the same rate of inflation seen in March, it is below expectations of a 0.5% month-over-month increase.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the central bank’s rate-setting group, known as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), are open to what’s been called a “hawkish pause” during its next meeting in June. However, Powell stressed that future pricing decisions will depend on data.
While there’s another CPI report to digest ahead of the FOMC’s policy decision in June – along with plenty of other economic data, including the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge known as the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index – Experts mostly agree that the April CPI report is helping the FOMC pause its campaign of interest rate hikes.
That said, experts also largely agree that the CPI report does not support a Fed pivot to looser monetary policy in the near term.
“The likelihood of a rate cut later this year is becoming more of a fantasy,” says Sean Snaith, principal at the University of Central Florida. Institute for Economic Forecasting (opens in a new tab). “Inflation is only slowly melting as the labor market remains tight with significant pressure on wages, pushing us in the opposite direction to what the Fed is trying to achieve with interest rate hikes.”
At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to end at 33,531, while the wider S&P500 added 0.5% to end at 4,137. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound rose 1% to close at 12,306.
What goods and services cause inflation?
Although inflation continues to decline, prices continue to rise at a pace not seen in decades. In effect, inflation is expected turn around 5% for all of 2023.
Excluding the last two years of pandemic-induced price spikes, this would be the worst inflationary spurt since 1989 and 1990. Note that during the first two decades of the 21st century, annual inflation in the United States n was on average only 2.1%. (The Fed’s inflation target is 2%).
The fact remains that most goods and services are much more expensive than a year ago. To get an idea of what is causing inflation, take a look at the categories that are suffering from the the worst cases of price increases.