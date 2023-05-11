Stock Market Today: Stocks Lose After CPI Report





Stocks jumped after April’s consumer price index (CPI) showed inflation had moderated moderately last month, with prices rising less than 5% on an annual basis for the first time in two years. However, two of the three major benchmarks lost steam as Wednesday’s session progressed as the implications of the CPI report sunk. Ultimately, major market benchmarks ended with a mixed close. Although the inflation the rate fell below economists’ expectations – and gave the Federal Reserve the chance to suspend its campaign of interest rate hikes in next Fed meeting – it also dashed hopes of a rate cut coming anytime soon. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. The consumer price index (CPI) for April rose 4.9% year-on-year, compared to a 5% gain in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (opens in a new tab) said Wednesday. THE Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland (opens in a new tab) “Nowcast” predicts that annual inflation will increase by 5.2%. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4% from the 0.1% gain recorded in March. Economists expected the monthly CPI to rise 0.6%. Perhaps most importantly, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile foods and energy prices, were also lower than expected. Stubbornly high core inflation has contributed to the Fed’s reluctance to stop raising interest rates. On an annual basis, core CPI rose 5.5% in April, against estimates of a 5.6% gain. March’s year-over-year core CPI reading also came in at 5.6%. The monthly core CPI rose 0.4% in April. While this is the same rate of inflation seen in March, it is below expectations of a 0.5% month-over-month increase. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the central bank’s rate-setting group, known as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), are open to what’s been called a “hawkish pause” during its next meeting in June. However, Powell stressed that future pricing decisions will depend on data. While there’s another CPI report to digest ahead of the FOMC’s policy decision in June – along with plenty of other economic data, including the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge known as the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index – Experts mostly agree that the April CPI report is helping the FOMC pause its campaign of interest rate hikes. That said, experts also largely agree that the CPI report does not support a Fed pivot to looser monetary policy in the near term. “The likelihood of a rate cut later this year is becoming more of a fantasy,” says Sean Snaith, principal at the University of Central Florida. Institute for Economic Forecasting (opens in a new tab). “Inflation is only slowly melting as the labor market remains tight with significant pressure on wages, pushing us in the opposite direction to what the Fed is trying to achieve with interest rate hikes.” At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to end at 33,531, while the wider S&P500 added 0.5% to end at 4,137. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound rose 1% to close at 12,306. What goods and services cause inflation? Although inflation continues to decline, prices continue to rise at a pace not seen in decades. In effect, inflation is expected turn around 5% for all of 2023. Excluding the last two years of pandemic-induced price spikes, this would be the worst inflationary spurt since 1989 and 1990. Note that during the first two decades of the 21st century, annual inflation in the United States n was on average only 2.1%. (The Fed’s inflation target is 2%). The fact remains that most goods and services are much more expensive than a year ago. To get an idea of ​​what is causing inflation, take a look at the categories that are suffering from the the worst cases of price increases .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/stock-market-today-stocks-lose-steam-after-cpi-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos