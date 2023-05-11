HUD announces nearly $1 billion to make low-income homes climate-friendly





Comment this story Comment On Thursday, the Biden administration will take an important step to ensure low-income Americans reap the benefits of the Democrats’ landmark climate law, as the White House seeks to invest in poor and minority communities that have historically borne the brunt of Pollution. The Department of Housing and Urban Development will announce the availability of nearly $1 billion for low-income multi-family housing to become more energy efficient, water efficient and resilient to climate disasters. The funding comes from the Cut Inflation Act, the sweeping climate law that President Biden signed into law last summer. The climate law is offering households thousands of dollars to switch from fossil fuel-powered appliances to cleaner versions, including up to $7,500 for a new electric vehicle and up to $2,000 for a new fuel pump. electric heat. Yet many low-income Americans may not be aware of these grants, or they may lack the time and resources to apply for them. To address this issue, the act provided HUD with $837.5 million in grants and $4 billion in loan commitment authorization to implement the Green and Resilient Renovation Program, which will pay homeowners to low income to install rooftop solar panels, heat pumps and other climate-friendly upgrades. How the climate bill could save you money and change what you buy Our mission is to make sure low-income people participate in what we believe is one of the largest climate-focused projects across the country, HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in an interview. Wednesday. Fudge will announce the funding Thursday in Center Line, Michigan, alongside White House climate advisers John D. Podesta and Ali Zaidi. Already, HUD is helping landlords offer reduced rents to low-income tenants by paying a portion of their rent. Under the new program, these homeowners can apply for grants or loans to cover upgrades that improve energy efficiency, reduce water usage, or increase resilience to weather disasters. The expenses could trickle down to tenants in the form of reduced utility bills without increasing their rent. A HUD official estimated that hundreds of properties will receive the new funding, covering tens of thousands of households. But the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, acknowledged that the $837.5 million in grants would not be enough to reach the 23,495 properties with assisted multi-family housing. Nearly $1 billion seems like a lot, the official said. It’s not much to reach them all. But it will affect many of them. Most at risk from climate change As climate change has increased the frequency and severity of natural disasters, it is often low-income communities that are hardest hit. For example, when Hurricane Harvey inundated South Texas in 2017, poor households were concentrated in the most flood-prone parts of the region, absorbing more water and suffering greater property damage. A year later, many low-income residents said they were living in moldy, water-ravaged homes because they could only afford a fraction of the repairs needed. Nearly 80% of affected households did not have flood insurance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. People who are harmed [by disasters] are disproportionately poor, Fudge said. The people who can’t afford flood insurance…these are the people who actually need more attention than others. The new federal spending is intended to help strengthen homes before the next disaster. For example, landowners can apply for funding to add fortified roofs that protect against hurricanes and high winds, or fire-retardant shingles that protect against flames. How to protect your home from wildfires The program will also cover better insulation of the house, which can prevent heat from escaping in the winter and cool air from escaping in the summer. This will allow families to run their air conditioners or heaters less frequently, helping them save more money on utility bills. Biden pledged early in his presidency to put environmental justice at the center of his plans to fight climate change and move the nation toward clean energy. He ordered the federal government to devote at least 40% of its investments in sustainable development to disadvantaged communities. The new program comes as House Republicans seek to repeal the Clean Energy Tax Credits from the Cut Inflation Act that they see as reckless government spending. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for an end to eco-friendly giveaways that distort the market and waste taxpayer dollars, though he didn’t specifically target the green renovation program and resilient. In response, White House officials pointed out that Climate Act programs have benefited residents of red and blue states, a point Fudge underscored in defending the new spending. Low-income housing is an issue in every city, in every state, Fudge said. It doesn’t matter if the representatives are Democrats or Republicans. Sign up for The Climate 202, a daily newsletter on climate policy and politics

