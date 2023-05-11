I’m a Stock Market Pro: These Are the 10 Most Recession-Resistant Stocks of 2023

With the changing economy, you may be reluctant to invest in the stock market. And while there is no such thing as a risk-free investment, it should be noted that some stocks are more likely than others to ride the wave of a potential recession.

When we say recession proof, we really mean recession proof. After all, a recession hits us all, and even companies that perform better than others during a recession will often see volatility in their stock price, said Jason Mountford, stock analyst at Q.ai, an investment platform powered by the AI ​​that recently launched a recession-proof investment kit.

It is important to manage expectations because although you cannot completely avoid a decline in value, the right portfolio can significantly reduce the short-term losses you suffer and provide a higher starting point for the return of the bull market, did he declare.

Mountford suggests focusing your investments on certain industries during times of volatility.

There are a number of specific industries that are traditionally seen as good options during a recession because their demand remains fairly constant regardless of economic conditions, he said. Examples include healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples.

If you’re looking to make recession-proof investments, Mountford says these 10 big companies are worth watching in 2023. (However, he notes that these aren’t specific buy recommendations and that investors should do their own research before making any investment decisions.)