Sustainability Report | Renesas





Despite various recent challenges, including COVID-19 and inflation, Renesas has remained focused on its purpose, its people, and developing products and solutions that directly contribute to building a more sustainable future. We are delighted to share our inaugural report which demonstrates our commitment and progress towards achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. As a technology leader, we leverage our expertise and global network of suppliers to provide complete semiconductor solutions, including energy-efficient devices for your homes and advanced technologies that improve driver safety while reducing environmental risks. We strive to ensure everyone’s health and safety and to have a positive impact on the society in which we live and work. We invite you to explore our report and welcome your feedback.

Environment “Our goal is to support a sustainable society as well as foster corporate activities that enable both environmental conservation and healthy people’s lives.” Eizaburo Shono

Senior Vice President and General Manager

Production and technology unit 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Commitment promised to carbon neutral by 2050

Reduction of GHG emissions by 6.6%

Reduced energy consumption by 1.2%

Obtaining SBTi validation on the GHG emissions reduction target

Improved water intensity by 38%

Water recycling rate achieved by 32%

Maintenance of the waste recycling rate at 92%

Got third party verification environmental data

environmental data Approved TCFD recommendations and expanded our reporting framework

In fiscal 2022, Renesas Green Devices represented 93% development of new products and about 60% of total sales, including affiliate products (see more details in the report)

Social “Our people are our greatest asset and we have continued to invest in their growth and development.” Julie Pope

Senior Vice President and CHRO “Ensuring supply chain resilience and a safe and healthy workplace has been our top priority.” Shuhei Shinkai

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: We provided emergency funding and support to our employees in Ukraine

Launched additional labor flexibility global employee initiatives and training

global employee initiatives and training Hosted several Diversity, Equity and Inclusion seminars and round tables

seminars and round tables Extended Diversity Promotion Group And the women in technology employee resource group throughout the company

And throughout the company Creation of Renesas Electronics Group Human Rights Policy and implemented the first human rights due diligence

and implemented the first Hit 97% employee participation in online human rights training

employee participation in online human rights training Received 90%+ supplier’s response to the self-assessment questionnaire and confirmed agreement to our Supplier Code of Conduct

supplier’s response to the self-assessment questionnaire and confirmed agreement to our Got ISO 45001 certificate for our main production bases in Japan

for our main production bases in Japan Included in CDP 2022 Supplier Engagement Ranking

Governance “We have made it our top priority to implement governance improvements across all three groups, the board, the nominating committee and the compensation committee.” Noboru Yamamoto

Independent Director, ESG Sponsor 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Council reached 20% gender diversity target in March 2022

in March 2022 Completed first materiality assessment

Established a security Council composed of CEO, CFO, Legal Director, and IT and HR Managers

composed of CEO, CFO, Legal Director, and IT and HR Managers Improved cyber security

Revised Renesas Global Code of Conduct Download the report (PDF)

