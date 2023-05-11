Lohscheller posts video explaining why Proposition 2 is vital to Nikola’s future





DEADLINE to VOTE: 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 6, 2023

on VOTE NOW by phone at (855) 935-2562, if North America , or 1 (551) 210-9929, if international; Or

, or 1 (551) 210-9929, if international; Or VOTE NOW online at www.proxyvote.com PHOENIX, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nikola Company (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transport and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, through the Brand HYLAreleased a video message from the President and CEO Michael Lohschellerexplaining why he recommends that Nikola shareholders vote FOR the six proposals for the June 7 annual meeting, in particular proposal 2. The video is accessible HERE and is available on all Nikola social networks. Proposal 2 seeks approval to increase the number of authorized shares of Nikola common stock. In the video, Lohscheller says, “Nikola works in a capital-intensive energy and transportation company. Trucks and gas stations are expensive. Our goal is to change the way the world transports goods, so to not harm our planet. The company is reaching its milestones and producing some of the world’s first battery electric trucks, and is on track to produce some of the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks so that we can reduce the 4 million class 8 diesel trucks on US roads today.Creating a clean energy ecosystem to acquire, produce and distribute hydrogen to power these trucks.We plan to have 60 stations in California by 2026.” To achieve this, Nikola asks its shareholders to help create this future by voting FOR all proposals. Every vote counts. Shareholders must ACTIVELY VOTE before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Timeon June 6, 2023to make their vote count. VOTE NOW – it’s quick and easy: BY TELEPHONE: Please call Alliance Advisors, Nikola’s power of attorney, toll-free at (855) 935-2562, if in North America . International voters can call 1 (551) 210-9929. You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have questions about voting.

Retail investors, including individual shareholders who have purchased shares through app-based brokers, should call the relevant number above.



Beneficial Holders should call 1 (866) 804-9616.

BY INTERNET: Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other agent.

Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other agent. If you are a Robinhood cardholder, proxy voting emails are sent by [email protected] and voting is hosted by Say Technologies. You will be able to vote and consult the documents directly from your e-mail. The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 7, 2023To 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time via live audio webcast. To attend, you must first register on http://www.viewproxy.com/nkla/2023 by 11:59 p.m. PT on June 6, 2023. ABOUT THE NIKOLA COMPANY Nikola Corporation is transforming the transportation industry globally. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles, electric vehicle transmissions, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen station infrastructure, through the HYLA brand , Nikola is determined to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws regarding Nikola Corporation (the “Company”), including statements relating to the Company’s purpose and strategy; the Company’s expectations regarding the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks; and the Company’s plans for the construction of hydrogen fueling stations, including the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on expectations and current assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, but not limit: design and manufacturing changes and delays, including worldwide shortages of parts and materials; general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; demand for and acceptance by customers of the Company’s trucks; the execution and terms of definitive agreements; risks associated with the development and testing of fuel cell modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks relating to the rollout of the Company’s activities and milestones and the timing of expected business milestones; the availability and need for capital; and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s business described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. SOURCENikola Corporation

