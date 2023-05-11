5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, May 11





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on May 10, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. More confused Wednesday was another mixed day for stocks. The Dow Jones closed slightly lower, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished slightly higher as investors chewed on April’s consumer price index. This data showed that inflation is indeed slowing, but at the expected pace, which means we are a long way from the Federal Reserve’s cut rates after raising them 10 times since last year. On Thursday, markets will trade April’s producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level. Economists polled by Dow Jones estimate it rose 0.3% month-on-month. Follow live market updates. 2. The New Frontier The Disney+ website on a laptop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S. on Monday, July 18, 2022. Gaby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images Investors didn’t care what they saw disney results on Wednesday, sending the stock down more than 5% in after-hours trading. The company’s streaming operations posted a loss, albeit less than expected, as Disney strives to make the business profitable. Disney+ actually lost subscribers in the last quarter, but revenue per user was higher thanks in large part to recent price increases. Taking it all together, along with recent results from other media companies, it’s clear that the streaming wars are over, at least in the sense of a growth story, according to CNBC’s Alex Sherman. That means the industry has to look elsewhere for growth, and gaming could be the answer. 3. “Unthinkable” Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary, during a press conference at the Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Niigata, Japan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Japan for meetings with other G-7 finance ministers, but the the debt ceiling remains a top concern as the United States’ credibility in global markets hangs in the balance. Yellen again warned of economic disaster if Congress fails to settle the debt limit. the debt. “The notion of defaulting on our debt is something that would undermine the US and global economy so badly that I think everyone should consider it unthinkable,” she said. “America should never default.” Yellen said this in response to a question about the leading GOP presidential contender, Donald Trump, urging Republicans to let the United States default if Democrats do not agree to major spending cuts in exchange for a increase in the debt ceiling. 4. Microsoft suspends salary increases Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corp., at the company’s Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Nadella delivered a keynote speech at an event hosted by Korean Unity of the society. Seong Joon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images Microsoft suspends wage increases for salaried employees as the tech giant continues its cost-cutting efforts. The move comes after Microsoft announced earlier this year that it would cut nearly 5% of its workforce. Last year, the company bolstered its budget for merit pay increases and stock awards as inflation rose. “We will again maintain our bonus and stock award budget this year, however, we will not overfund as much as we did last year, bringing it closer to our historical averages,” the CEO said. Satya Nadella in an email to employees. Performance bonuses for executives will also drop significantly, he said. Big tech companies in general are cutting costs and jobs after a year of falling stock prices that followed a period of rapid growth in the early days of the pandemic. 5. Display of cracks Ukrainian servicemen from the Adam battlegroup ride a T-64 tank towards a frontline near the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on May 7, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sergey Chestak | AFP | Getty Images The division between the pro-Russian mercenary Wagner Group and the Russian Ministry of Defense has deepened in recent days. Wagner’s leader threatened to pull out of the protracted fight for Ukraine Bakhmut due to a lack of supplies. Likewise, Russian forces have retreated somewhat in this fight, as Ukrainian fighters are regaining ground. All of this comes as Ukraine is set to launch a new counter-offensive backed by Western money and weaponry. Russia, meanwhile, is accelerating its efforts to recruit prisoners to fight. Follow live war updates. CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Sarah Whitten, Alex Sherman, Jihye Lee, Jordan Novet and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

