Essex businesses are encouraged to apply for the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise





All businesses in Essex, large, medium or small, are now invited to apply for a prestigious Kings Award for Enterprise. The Kings Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for business, recognizing and celebrating business excellence across the UK. Award recipients demonstrate exceptional success in their respective fields of innovation, international business, sustainable development and promoting opportunity (through social mobility). Around 20 million UK residents watched the coronation of King Charles III with around two billion viewers worldwide. The Kings Awards for Enterprise provide businesses with the opportunity to use recognition from HM King Charles III’s clients at home and abroad. The Kings Awards are open to all small, medium or large businesses, as well as non-profit organizations, with more than two full-time employees. The majority of companies that win a Kings Award have fewer than 250 employees, but larger companies are often winners as well.

It is free to apply for an award if you are based in the UK, file tax returns with HMRC and demonstrate strong corporate social responsibility. From 2024, the awards will be announced annually on May 6, to mark the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s coronation. Applications for the 2024 cycle are now open and close on September 12 at noon. Eligible companies are free to apply for one or more categories. Recipients go through a rigorous evaluation process, judged by experts from industry, academia, the voluntary sector and senior Whitehall officials. The award is valid for five years and winners report a range of benefits including national and global recognition, excellent marketing opportunities and a reported increase in trade. Essex County Councilor Lesley Wagland OBE, Cabinet Member for Economic Renewal, Infrastructure and Planning, said: Here in Essex we have a strong rate of business start-ups, which is also maintained in the county business survival rate. We know that many of the great businesses operating in Essex are small businesses and whilst we are very proud of our biggest businesses we also want to encourage smaller businesses to apply for a Kings Award for Enterprise. To win a Kings Award for Enterprise, businesses need to tell a compelling development story and I know we have no shortage of such stories here in Essex. These rewards are for you, they will increase your business, help you grow and strengthen your business reputation. I encourage any large companies we have here in Essex to apply. Mr Keith Attwood, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Essex, was CEO of e2v when the company repeatedly won the Queens Award for Enterprise. Mr Attwood said: Essex benefits from many very successful businesses, large and small, which are the lifeblood of our county. As Deputy Lord Lieutenant, I want to promote this commercial success and ensure that it receives maximum recognition through the prestigious Kings Awards for Enterprise. To apply for a Kings award and for more information, please visit the Kings Awards website here. Last updated 2 hours ago

