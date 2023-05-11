Stock Market Today: Asian stocks mixed in choppy trade after US inflation report | Business

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mixed in choppy trading Thursday after a report showed that inflation in the United States was cooling, even if it remains too high.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% in morning trade to 29,062.04. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,233.10. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4% to 2,506.48. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 19,741.89, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, rising less than 0.1% to 3,319.80.

Concerns over the Chinese economy remain a major concern, particularly for the Asian region, with the latest source of concern coming from trade data released on Tuesday.

China could be heading for a deflationary funk similar to the one Japan is starting to emerge from, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,129.20 after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 33,487.87, while the Nasdaq composite rebounded 1% to 12,306.44.

Bond prices soared after the much-anticipated report said consumer inflation fell slightly to 4.9% last month, its lowest level in two years. That was slightly better than economists had expected, and other underlying measures of inflation also came in very close to forecast.

Because of this, Wall Street always sees the door open to Federal Reserve leave interest rates alone at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time he hasn’t raised rates at a meeting in more than a year, and a pause would provide some breathing room for the economy and financial markets.

The concern ahead was that it would be hotter than expected, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. While not exactly an exciting report, I think there was enough good news that it didn’t have as much of an impact on the Fed or the economic trajectory.

The Fed raised rates to a frantic pace in the hope of lowering inflation. But high rates do this by slowing down the entire economy and hitting investment prices broadly. They have already dented stock prices, caused turmoil in the banking system and weighed on the economy enough that many investors expect a recession to hit this year.

Following the report, traders raised the likelihood that they see the Fed holding rates steady in June to nearly 94%, according to data from the CME Group.

The stocks that benefit the most from an easing in interest rates led the way on Wall Street, including Big Tech and other high-growth stocks. Amazon’s 3.3% rise and Microsoft’s 1.7% rise were the two main forces pushing the S&P 500 higher.

Inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target and continues to squeeze households across the economy, especially those with lower incomes.

The majority of S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings forecasts so far this reporting season, which is approaching its final stretch. But they are still on course to report an overall drop in profits from a year earlier, which would be the second quarter in a row.

In the bond market, heightened hopes of an upcoming Fed rate cut pushed yields lower.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.43% from 3.52%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 3.90% from 4.03%.

In addition to concerns about interest rates and inflation, some segments of the bond market are also swinging due to concerns about the US government to get closer to a possible default in payment of its debt. This has never happened before, and economists warn that a default could be catastrophic for the economy and financial markets.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $72.89 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 34 cents to $76.75 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar was little changed at 134.23 Japanese yen, down slightly from 134.28 yen. The euro traded at $1.0976, down from $1.0984.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.