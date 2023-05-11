Connect with us

Business

Stock Market Today: Asian stocks mixed in choppy trade after US inflation report | Business

Stock Market Today: Asian stocks mixed in choppy trade after US inflation report | Business

 


TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mixed in choppy trading Thursday after a report showed that inflation in the United States was cooling, even if it remains too high.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% in morning trade to 29,062.04. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,233.10. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4% to 2,506.48. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 19,741.89, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, rising less than 0.1% to 3,319.80.

Concerns over the Chinese economy remain a major concern, particularly for the Asian region, with the latest source of concern coming from trade data released on Tuesday.

China could be heading for a deflationary funk similar to the one Japan is starting to emerge from, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,129.20 after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 33,487.87, while the Nasdaq composite rebounded 1% to 12,306.44.

Bond prices soared after the much-anticipated report said consumer inflation fell slightly to 4.9% last month, its lowest level in two years. That was slightly better than economists had expected, and other underlying measures of inflation also came in very close to forecast.

Because of this, Wall Street always sees the door open to Federal Reserve leave interest rates alone at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time he hasn’t raised rates at a meeting in more than a year, and a pause would provide some breathing room for the economy and financial markets.

The concern ahead was that it would be hotter than expected, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. While not exactly an exciting report, I think there was enough good news that it didn’t have as much of an impact on the Fed or the economic trajectory.

The Fed raised rates to a frantic pace in the hope of lowering inflation. But high rates do this by slowing down the entire economy and hitting investment prices broadly. They have already dented stock prices, caused turmoil in the banking system and weighed on the economy enough that many investors expect a recession to hit this year.

Following the report, traders raised the likelihood that they see the Fed holding rates steady in June to nearly 94%, according to data from the CME Group.

The stocks that benefit the most from an easing in interest rates led the way on Wall Street, including Big Tech and other high-growth stocks. Amazon’s 3.3% rise and Microsoft’s 1.7% rise were the two main forces pushing the S&P 500 higher.

Inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target and continues to squeeze households across the economy, especially those with lower incomes.

The majority of S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings forecasts so far this reporting season, which is approaching its final stretch. But they are still on course to report an overall drop in profits from a year earlier, which would be the second quarter in a row.

In the bond market, heightened hopes of an upcoming Fed rate cut pushed yields lower.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.43% from 3.52%. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed action expectations, fell to 3.90% from 4.03%.

In addition to concerns about interest rates and inflation, some segments of the bond market are also swinging due to concerns about the US government to get closer to a possible default in payment of its debt. This has never happened before, and economists warn that a default could be catastrophic for the economy and financial markets.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $72.89 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 34 cents to $76.75 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar was little changed at 134.23 Japanese yen, down slightly from 134.28 yen. The euro traded at $1.0976, down from $1.0984.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ktbs.com/news/business/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mixed-in-choppy-trading-after-us-inflation-report/article_e887d3fa-34bd-5289-990a-f6a96bdefe67.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: