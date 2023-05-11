Stock Market Today: Stocks Plunge on Inflation Data, Falls for Disney and Banks

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street slides Thursday, weighed down by a sharp drop for The Walt Disney Co. and growing fears about the health of some US banks.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 287 points, or 0.8%, at 33,243 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was virtually unchanged.

Disney was one of the heaviest forces to drag the S&P 500 down. It fell 8% after it said it lost 4 million streaming subscribers in the last quarter. This is despite the good performance of its theme parks and its profits and revenues for the last quarter roughly matching analysts’ expectations.

Some banks battered by the mini-panic in the industry were also under heavy pressure again, and PacWest Bancorp fell 24% after saying it saw 9.5% of its deposits leave last week. He said most of the theft happened in two days after reports said the bank was talking to potential investors and partners, raising concerns for its customers.

Investors are looking for the next possible victim after high interest rates contributed to the failure of three high-profile U.S. banks since March.

A report that showed inflation at the wholesale level was a little cooler last month than economists expected helped provide some support for the broader market. This followed a report the previous day which showed that consumer inflation was also behaving broadly as expected.

The reports bolstered expectations on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates again at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time this had happened in over a year.

The Fed raised rates at a breakneck pace to tame the worst inflation in decades. Inflation has eased from its peak a year ago, but high rates have also depressed investment prices, helped cause turmoil in the banking sector and slowed the economy enough to cause many investors to prepare for a recession later this year.

A separate report on Thursday said more workers had filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is bad news for workers and adds to concerns about a potential recession, as the labor market has been one of the main pillars remaining to support the economy.

But a cooling labor market would also contain a silver lining for the Fed, which fears an overly warm labor market could lead to upward pressure on inflation.

Following the reports, Treasury yields fell on expectations of a less aggressive Fed. Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will even have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets, but would likely only happen if the economy slips into recession and needs such momentum.

The Fed, meanwhile, said it was unsure of its next move, but does not expect a rate cut this year if things go as planned.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.36% from 3.44% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 3.82% from 3.91%.

On the winning side on Wall Street was Robinhood Markets, which rose 4.2% after posting a smaller loss and better earnings for the last quarter than expected. It also launched a way for advanced traders to perform certain types of trades 24 hours a day, five days a week.

In overseas markets, shares in London fell 0.7% after the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest level since late 2008. This move was widely expected as inflation remains high in the UK

Stock indexes were mixed elsewhere in Europe and Asia, with most making only modest moves.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.