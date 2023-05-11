Purdue University Today’s Top 5





You’ll want to read those good stories you might have missed. THE AP Video Hub (for AP members) and Purdue News YouTube Channel (for all journalists) provide expert commentary from Purdue on hot topics. Purdue University students will commemorate their success and be recognized for their perseverance at the Spring 2023 Launch Ceremonies Friday-Sunday (May 12-14). Mung Chiang, who in January became Purdue’s 13th president, will address undergraduate students for the first time at this year’s spring ceremonies. Media contact: Ellie Acra, [email protected] Melissa Burdi, vice president and dean of the Purdue Global School of Nursing, reviews the recently announced recommendation that women should have screening mammograms starting at age 40. For women over 40 who haven’t had a mammogram yet, Burdi recommends scheduling an appointment with a health care provider. Media contact: Trevor Peters, [email protected] Purdue’s computer science program, launched as the very first in 1963, is the largest and most selective undergraduate major on the Purdue campus. The Purdue Computes initiative will provide vital strategic investments for hiring faculty, researching artificial intelligence, and upgrading semiconductor facilities. The goal: to help the computer science program consistently rank among the top 10 in the United States by the end of the decade. Media contact: Tim Doty, [email protected] Purdue University has been awarded a five-year, $500,000 grant to play an education and workforce development role in the new AI Institute for Climate-Earth Interactions, Mitigation , Adaptation, Trade-offs and the Economy (AI-CLIMATE) of $20 million. Media contactEmail: Maureen Way, [email protected] Purdue University continues to rapidly expand its global frontiers in semiconductors, announcing a transformative agreement to become the flagship university partner and collaborator of the Indian government. With this announcement, Purdue is established as a key collaborator with India and the India Semiconductor Mission in skilled workforce development and joint research and innovation in the burgeoning fields of semiconductors. and microelectronics. Media contact: Brian Huchel, [email protected] MORE: Recent AP Video Stories Nurses’ Week: Staff Shortage or Crisis? Moms: Take the time to take care of yourself Compensation for flight cancellation and delay About Purdue University Purdue University is a leading public research institution that develops practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked in each of the past five years as one of the 10 most innovative universities in the United States by US News & World Report, Purdue delivers groundbreaking research and breakthrough discoveries. Committed to hands-on, online, real-world learning, Purdue provides transformative education for all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, allowing more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap to https://stories.purdue.edu.

