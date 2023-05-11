No consent procedure upheld legal by Hong Kong Court of Appeal | Insights and Events

Other authors Sara Troughton, Professional Support Lawyer (Litigation) | Ka Wai Leung, trainee lawyer

Insight

In Tam Sze Leung and others v. Police Commissioner [2023] HKCA 537, the Hong Kong Court of Appeal (CA) reversed the lower court’s decision which found that the “non-consent” procedure followed by the police and the Joint Financial Intelligence Unit was unconstitutional.

The AC decision reaffirms the legality of the “non-consent” procedure as set out in the force’s procedures manual and allows police to proactively inform banks of suspicions arising from their investigations. This, in practice, acted as an interim measure to prevent the dissipation of suspicious funds before a restraint order was obtained from the court. However, the CA stressed that the decision whether or not to freeze a bank account is ultimately up to the bank. The police do not have the power to order a bank to do so.

Background

The facts of this case and our detailed comments on the lower court’s decision were set out in our previous legal update.

To briefly summarize here, the petitioners, who were first investigated by the Securities and Futures Commission for alleged stock market manipulation and then by the police for suspicion of money laundering activities, filed a seeking judicial review of the police’s decision to issue ‘letters of non-consent’ (LNC) regarding their 12 bank accounts, effectively ‘freezing’ their funds totaling HK$30-40 million for approximately ten On December 31, 2021, the Court of First Instance ruled that the “non-consent” procedure and the LNCs were ultra vires, not prescribed by law and lacked proportionality.

The police commissioner appealed and was successful.

Main conclusions of the call

Ultra Fired

The CA disagreed with the lower court’s analysis that the “non-consent” procedure was a means for the police to exercise “Secret, informal and unregulated power to freeze assets”. The certificate authority found that the account was “frozen” not because there is an enforceable order issued by the police to freeze this account, but because the bank chooses not to comply with the customer’s instructions (regardless of because it is authorized by the bank contract) on the grounds that he does not want to act in violation of section 25(1) of the Organized and Serious Crimes Ordinance (Cap. 455) (OSCO), c ie deal with property that represents the proceeds of a crime.

Additionally, as part of their crime prevention duties, the police have the power to alert financial institutions to potential money laundering offenses and suspicions that the account may contain proceeds of crime. If this power is exercised in bad faith or irrationally, there is of course cause for complaint, but there has been no such allegation in this case. The AC held that it does not follow, therefore, that CNL became ultra vires simply because the police first proactively contacted and alerted the banks – there is no requirement in under Section 25A(2)(a) of the OSCO that the bank’s statement must be made on its own initiative. Further, the fact that the police requested or recommended the filing of Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) by banks does not make CNL ultra vires.

Illegitimate purpose

Plaintiffs failed on the grounds of wrongful termination. The CA concluded that there was nothing improper in withholding consent for the purpose of preventing the plaintiffs’ funds from being dissipated because the police were investigating the plaintiffs at the time and had reasonable suspicions as to their activities when CNLs were issued and maintained.

Prescribed by law

The petitioners attempted to argue that the interference with their basic rights (e.g. the use of a person’s property under the Basic Law) by the power to issue CNLs is not contemplated by the statute because Section 25A(2)(a) of the OSCO does not provide an adequate indication of the scope of this power. The CA rejected this argument and held that the statutory scheme under OSCO Sections 25(1) and 25A(2)(a) did not violate the “prescribed by law” requirement because “there is no relevant uncertainty or vagueness in section 25(1) which prohibits dealing with goods in specified circumstances, raises concern from third parties such as banks and leads them finally to take measures to prevent any transaction with the property”. While police discretion to give or withhold consent under OSCO Section 25A(2)(a) is not defined by specific parameters, there are sufficient constraints in place “to guard against arbitrary refusal [of consent]and signage sufficient to guide a citizen, with legal advice, to anticipate the scope of discretion and the manner of its exercise”.

Proportionality and the case of Interush

The petitioners also attempted to argue that Interush Ltd v. Commissioner of Police [2019] 1 HKLRD 892 was manifestly wrong and recognizable. In interrushthe plaintiffs raised a systemic proportionality challenge against OSCO Sections 25 and 25A, but the tribunal in that case (also the Court of Appeal) held that these statutory provisions and the “non-consent” procedure were constitutional because they were “no more than necessary for the legitimate objective and societal benefit of the fight against money laundering”. Moreover, a reasonable balance is achieved “between the societal benefits of the consent regime and the constitutionally protected rights of the individual”.

In the absence of any valid argument indicating interrush being manifestly wrong, the AC held that interrush is a binding authority. As such, OSCO Sections 25 and 25A and the issuance of LNCs as set forth in the Force Procedures Manual are not automatically unconstitutional.

Key points to remember

Clarification by the CA of the nature and legality of the “non-consent” procedure is likely to result in continued use of CNL. This is good news for victims of fraud and other crimes who can take comfort in relying on this longstanding practice between law enforcement and financial institutions, to increase their chances of recovering their funds in this which is often a race against time.

The judgment should also be very welcomed by banks because there is more certainty on how to manage CNL and the accounts affected. The CA made it clear that it was up to the bank to decide whether it complied with customer instructions regarding suspicious funds; it had to weigh the risk of violating the OSCO against the risk of customer complaints, taking into account the bank’s contractual terms.

Regardless of the outcome of the CA’s decision, the key takeaways from our previous article still apply: it is good practice for banks to document the reasons and retain evidence to support its decision to file a STR and/or to apply restrictions. to the relevant accounts. It is also prudent for banks to periodically review cases where accounts have been frozen for a longer period, including checking with law enforcement for updates when an STR is filed, to ensure that the bank acts and continues to act reasonably and rationally in response to changes in circumstances that may require the bank to reverse its previous decision to freeze an account. The CA confirmed that nothing prevents the police from providing more information on suspicious activity in their communication with the bank. Banks are therefore free to request this information from the police, if necessary, to support a decision to freeze a customer’s account.