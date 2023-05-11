Amazon and Canon file joint lawsuit to protect customers and hold counterfeiters accountable





Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) and Canon Inc. have filed a joint lawsuit against a group of malicious actors who attempted to advertise, market and sell batteries and camera chargers in the Amazon store, with alleged infringement of Canon’s trademarks. When Amazon detected the attempted abuse, the company worked with Canon to confirm the products in question were counterfeits and moved quickly to shut down all 29 sales accounts operated by the defendants. A genuine Canon charger. A genuine Canon battery. Since its inception in 1937, the Canon brand has been synonymous with quality. The company is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business and industrial digital imaging solutions, but many customers may be more familiar with Canon’s industry-leading cameras. Many of these cameras are sold in the Amazon store, along with associated accessories, chargers, and batteries. Canon has a proven track record of protecting its customers by educating them on how to spot counterfeit products. Canon is also taking aggressive and necessary action to combat counterfeiting. Learn more about companies fight against counterfeiters. Amazon shares Canon’s commitment to solving the industry-wide problem of counterfeiting, and we’re delighted to partner with the iconic camera brand. Through our continued investment in advanced machine learning techniques, we have enhanced our proactive controls, automating and expanding our intellectual property protection and counterfeit detection systems. In 2022, our automated technologies scanned more than 8 billion daily attempts to modify product detail pages for signs of potential abuse, enabling our tools to block or remove more than 99% of presumed fraudulent product sheets without the brands even needing to report the abuse. In the rare event that counterfeits enter the Amazon store, we use feedback from customers, brands, and others to remove those products from our store, continually improve our systems, and work closely with brands and forces order from around the world to detain bad actors. indebted. Over the past year, Amazon’s CCU has prosecuted or referred for investigation more than 1,300 criminals in the US, UK, across the EU and China. The Amazon team also seized and appropriately disposed of over 6 million counterfeit products, preventing them from being resold anywhere in the supply chain. The tools we provide to brands to help them protect and grow their brands are essential to our success. Canon is registered with Amazon Brand Registry And Project Zeroboth of which are brand protection tools that have helped Canon and Amazon identify counterfeits in the Amazon store. To protect our customers and the authenticity of products in our store, we help hold counterfeiters accountable in court, said Kebharu Smith, Director of Amazons Counterfeit Crimes Unit. We’ve built strong relationships with brands like Canon, demonstrating that our anti-counterfeiting efforts are most effective when we work together. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington under Case Number: 2:23-cv-00679 Amazon is committed to preventing counterfeits from reaching customers or being sold elsewhere in the supply chain. We’ve established a reputation as a global partner to brands in the fight against counterfeiting by providing intelligence to law enforcement, aggressive enforcement action, and removal of illegal products from the Amazon store and beyond. Learn more about previous actions of Amazons Counterfeit Crimes Units:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/policy-news-views/amazon-and-canon-file-joint-lawsuit-to-protect-customers-and-hold-counterfeiters-accountable The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

