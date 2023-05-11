



NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a sharp decline for The Walt Disney Co. and growing fears about the health of some American banks.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 265 points, or 0.8%, at 33,266 as of 12:28 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.

Disney was one of the heaviest forces in the market. It fell 8.3% after it said it lost streaming subscribers in the United States and Canada last quarter, which surprised analysts. This is despite its earnings and revenue for the last quarter roughly matching Wall Street forecasts. Some banks battered by the mini-panic in the industry were also under heavy pressure again, and PacWest Bancorp fell 25.5% after saying it saw 9.5% of its deposits leave last week. He said the majority of the theft happened in two days after reports said the bank was talking to potential investors and partners, raising concerns for its customers. Investors are looking for the next possible victim after high interest rates contributed to the failure of three high-profile U.S. banks since March. Peloton Interactive also fell 8.9%. It is offering free seatposts for its original bike models after recalling 2.2 million. The assembly may break while someone is driving it. A report that showed inflation at the wholesale level was a little cooler last month than economists expected helped provide some support for the broader market. This followed a report the previous day which showed that consumer inflation was also behaving broadly as expected. The reports bolstered Wall Street’s expectations that the Federal Reserve will suspend interest rate hikes again at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time this had happened in over a year. The Fed raised rates at a breakneck pace to tame the worst inflation in decades. Inflation has eased from its peak a year ago, but high rates have also depressed investment prices, helped cause turmoil in the banking sector and slowed the economy enough to cause many investors to prepare for a recession later this year. A separate report on Thursday said more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is bad news for workers and adds to concerns about a potential recession, as the labor market has been one of the main pillars remaining to support the economy. But a cooling labor market would also contain a silver lining for the Fed, which fears an overly warm labor market could lead to upward pressure on inflation. Following the reports, Treasury yields fell on expectations of a less aggressive Fed. Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will even have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets, but would likely only happen if the economy slips into recession and needs such momentum. The Fed, meanwhile, said it was unsure of its next move, but does not expect a rate cut this year if things go as planned. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.38% from 3.44% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 3.86% from 3.91%. On the winning side on Wall Street was Robinhood Markets, which rose 4% after posting a smaller loss and better earnings for the last quarter than expected. It also launched a way for advanced traders to perform certain types of trades 24 hours a day, five days a week. In overseas markets, shares in London fell 0.1% after the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest level since late 2008. The move was widely expected as inflation remains high UK. Stock indexes were mixed elsewhere in Europe and Asia, with most making only modest moves. ___ AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

