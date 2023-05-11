SEC Amends Form PF to Expand Disclosure Publications for Hedge Funds and Private Equity Funds





Report

May 11, 2023

On May 3, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted 3-2 to adopt changes to Form PF that will impact reporting requirements for certain SEC-registered investment advisers in the industry. Private Funds (the Amendments to Form PF) and, in particular, will require current reporting of certain trigger events by large hedge fund advisors and all private equity fund advisors. The SEC approved the changes to the Form PF despite dissenting opinions from commissioners Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda. Commissioner Peirce indicated that she did not share the SEC’s belief in the “benevolent power of more,” while Commissioner Uyeda expressed concern about the additional costs for advisers that would likely be borne by investors. Chairman Gary Gensler, however, said he sees the Form PF changes as improved visibility in the private funds industry, which has evolved significantly since the initial adoption of the Form PF. Overview of changes to the PF form The various amendments to Form PF and their reporting deadlines apply to (1) large hedge fund advisers, (2) private equity fund advisers, and (3) large private equity fund advisers. The changes to the Form PF require (1) an updated report as soon as possible and, in any event, within 72 hours for large hedge fund advisers of certain trigger events relating to their qualifying hedge funds; (2) event reports for all private equity fund advisors on a quarterly basis of certain fund and advisor level trigger events; and (3) certain increased and additional reporting for all major private equity fund advisors, including reporting of any recovery events. The changes to the PF form will come into effect six months after the publication of the announcement of adoption in the Federal Register for current and quarterly event reports and one year after publication in the Federal Register for the rest of the amendments. The Form PF Amendments substantially adopt the substance of the SEC’s Proposal issued on January 26, 2022 regarding Current Reports (the Proposal). Some significant changes from the proposal include (1) adopting a longer deadline for current reports of “as soon as possible” and no later than 72 hours after the event for large hedge fund advisers, and quarterly reports for private equity fund advisors (compared to the Proposal’s one business day deadline); (2) not requiring disclosure of unencumbered cash as originally proposed; and (3) incorporate the proposed reporting of recovery events into a large private equity fund advisor’s annual filing (versus the current proposal report for all private equity fund advisors). Unlike the proposal, the Form PF amendments do not adopt the lower $1.5 billion reporting threshold for large private equity fund advisers; the current threshold of $2 billion in private equity fund assets under management remains in place in order to be considered a significant private equity fund adviser. The SEC also failed to adopt several reporting elements, particularly for large private equity fund advisers, that were originally included in the proposal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2023/05/sec-amends-form-pf-to-expand-hedge-fund-and-private-equity-fund-disclosure The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos