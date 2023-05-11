Stock market today: Wall Street dips slightly after inflation data, drops for Disney and banks





Photo by Seth Wenig / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Content of the article NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street fell slightly on Thursday, weighed down by a sharp decline for The Walt Disney Co. and growing fears over the health of some U.S. banks. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and more.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and more.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles. SIGN UP TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access items from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional items per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Content of the article The S&P 500 fell 7.02 points, or 0.2%, to 4,130.62, with two out of three stocks in the index down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.82, or 0.7%, to 33,309.51, while the Nasdaq composite rose 22.06, or 0.2%, to 12,328.51. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article Disney was one of the heavy hitters out there. It fell 8.7% after it said it lost streaming subscribers in the US and Canada last quarter, which surprised analysts. This is despite its earnings and revenue for the last quarter roughly matching Wall Street forecasts. Some banks battered by the mini-panic in the industry were also under heavy pressure again, and PacWest Bancorp fell 22.7% after saying it saw 9.5% of its deposits leave last week. He said the majority of the theft happened in two days after reports said the bank was talking to potential investors and partners, raising concerns for its customers. Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Investors are looking for the next possible victim in the US banking sector after high interest rates led to three high-profile bankruptcies since March. Peloton Interactive also fell 8.9%. It is offering free seatposts after 2.2 million of its exercise bikes were recalled. The assembly may break while someone is mounting it. A report showing that wholesale-level inflation was a little cooler last month than economists expected helped limit losses for the broader market. This followed a report the previous day which showed that consumer inflation was also behaving broadly as expected. The reports helped reaffirm Wall Street’s expectations that the Federal Reserve will suspend interest rate hikes again at its next meeting in June. It would be the first time this had happened in over a year. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The Fed raised rates at a breakneck pace to tame the worst inflation in decades. Inflation has eased from its peak a year ago, but high rates have also depressed investment prices, helped cause turmoil in the banking sector and slowed the economy enough to cause many investors to prepare for a recession later this year. A separate report on Thursday said more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is bad news for workers and adds to concerns about a potential recession, as the labor market has been one of the main pillars of the economy. But a cooling labor market would also benefit the Fed, which fears an overly hot labor market could put upward pressure on inflation. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Following the reports, Treasury yields fell on expectations of a less aggressive Fed. Traders are betting on a high probability that the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year. Rate cuts act like steroids for financial markets, but would likely only happen if the economy slips into recession and needs such momentum. The Fed, meanwhile, said it was unsure of its next move, but does not expect a rate cut this year if things go as planned. While it is encouraging to see inflation moderating and signs of improving labor conditions, investors should expect volatility with lingering banking concerns and a debt ceiling debate still unresolved. , said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article For banks, the broader concern is that the industry’s problems could lead to a decline in lending, which would hurt the economy. In the meantime, the US government is closing in on a June 1 deadline when it could run out of cash unless Congress allows it to borrow more. Economists say a default on US government debt could be catastrophic for the economy. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.39% from 3.44% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 3.90% from 3.91%. On the winning side on Wall Street was Robinhood Markets, which rebounded 6.4% after reporting a smaller loss and better-than-expected earnings for the last quarter. It also launched a way for advanced traders to perform certain types of trades 24 hours a day, five days a week. In overseas markets, shares in London fell 0.1% after the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest level since late 2008. The move was widely expected as inflation remains high UK. Stock indexes were mixed elsewhere in Europe and Asia, with most making only modest moves. AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed. Share this article on your social network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mixed-in-choppy-trading-after-us-inflation-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos