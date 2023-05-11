Dream Exchange, the first majority black-owned exchange in the United States, is preparing for its launch





Dream Exchange, the first majority black-owned stock exchange in US history, is preparing to launch amid a rapid decline in public companies, with IPOs of small and medium-sized companies almost non-existent.

Research in the United States published in 2019 and 2021 that investigated the profiles of founding teams receiving venture capital funding from the most active funds in the United States, found that venture capital-backed start-ups were still disproportionately male (89.3%), white (71.6%), based in Silicon Valley (35.3%), and educated in the Ivy League (13.7%), with very little change in the data in two years. Dream Exchange is in the process of establishing a National Market System (NMS) exchange and plans to operate a venture capital exchange when the Main Street Growth Act is passed. The Main Street Growth Act allows for the creation and regulation of venture capital exchanges, a new type of exchange where stocks of small companies are traded and provide a more liquid investment market for start-ups and retail investors. The founder and CEO of Dream Exchange is Joe Cecala, who helped draft the Main Street Growth Act. In the 1990s, Joe was legal counsel to the entity that created Archipelago, the company that created the electronic infrastructure that became the New York Stock Exchange NYSE-Arca. Usually, when a new exchange is established, David takes on Goliath, with the incumbent(s) fighting the new entrant with every tool at their disposal, as happened in Europe when a new entrant like Tradepoint challenged the mighty exchange. from London. So it happened in the US when Archipelago, Instinet and others challenged the established order of the NYSE and Nasdaq, and in Australia, where Instinet challenged the ASX. Dream Exchange’s relationship with other US exchanges is expected to be symbiotic rather than one of incumbents fighting tooth and nail against the new entrant. Microsoft first offered its shares to the public in 1986 via Nasdaq. It was just a $61 million Initial Public Offering. Richard Grasso, then NYSE President and COO, famously said: I think Bill Gates (then Microsoft Chairman) is doing his shareholders a disservice by staying in the OTC market (Nasdaq) . Microsoft is still listed on the Nasdaq, however, hundreds of companies that are currently the same size as Microsoft in 1986 cannot be listed on the stock exchange. Assisting Dream Exchanges go-to-market strategy is the current fastest growing exchange in the United States, Members Exchange (MEMX). The two companies signed an agreement that MEMX will provide exchange services and technology to Dream Exchange in December last year. Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision for social justice was multifaceted and included economic equality, not just civil rights. The mission of Dream Exchanges is to make Marin Luther King’s dream come true. Joe assembled a leadership team at Dream Exchange, including entrepreneurs from FinTech, regulatory and global exchanges. The team includes Bruce Trask, Chief Technology Officer, Ray Edwards, Exchange Chief Architect, Tellis Williams, Chief Information Security Officer, and Jigar Vyas, Global Marketing and Product Manager. [Bios can be found here]. The Dream Exchange will address a market currently underserved by traditional exchanges. Dream Exchange plans to be a feeder exchange where companies starting on the Venture Exchange segment of Dream Exchange scale up to one of the mega exchanges. However, the reality could be quite different.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.finextra.com/pressarticle/96810/dream-exchange-the-first-majority-black-owned-stock-exchange-in-the-us-gears-up-for-launch

